Zuckerberg Says Musk Cage Fight Plans Are News to Him

'Please assume anything Elon says has not been agreed on,' Zuckerberg said

Published |Updated
William Gavin
The two billionaires have reportedly discussing a “cage match” since June.Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images; Tristar Media/Getty Images

Elon Musk apparently exaggerated plans to fight Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a gladiator-styled cage match in Italy, possibly in Rome's Colosseum.

The Tesla CEO and owner of social media platform X announced Friday morning that the battle royale between him and the Meta co-founder was set to take place at an "epic location" in Italy after speaking with the prime minister and minister of culture. He detailed the financial arrangements, hinted at the "Gladiator" locale and even laid out plans to livestream the event.

Hours later, both Zuckerberg and Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano walked back Musk's enthusiasm.

“Please assume anything Elon says has not been agreed on,” Zuckerberg said over his own social media platform, Threads, Meta’s struggling competitor to X.

“Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready,” Zuckerberg said. “When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game.”

While Musk didn't definitively say the fight would take place at Rome's Colosseum, he hinted that the historical location may be in play by later adding "Gladiator" to his tweet thread.

Italy's Sangiuliano confirmed he spoke with Musk, but said the fight would not be held in Rome. 

"Long friendly conversation with @elonmusk about a major reenactment event. It will not be held in Rome,” Sangiuliano wrote. “There will be a huge donation to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the upgrading of facilities and scientific research to fight diseases.”

Musk said the fight would be managed by his and Zuckerberg’s foundations and live-streamed on both X and Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.

The Tesla CEO also said that all proceeds from the fight would go to, presumably American, veterans and that Twitter Blue subscribers would get access to behind the scene footage from the fight. 

But, none of that is apparently true. 

There's been much speculation this week that the fight would happen at the Colosseum. Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White said on former professional boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast that he had already met with Sangiuliano to about holding the fight at Rome's Colosseum.

“Think about how big that fight is,” White told Tyson. “Two of the richest, most powerful guys in the f–cking world are gonna fight on the biggest stage.” 

In any event, the fight won't be happening any time soon. Musk said earlier Friday that he needs “minor surgery” to fix a problem with his right shoulder blade rubbing against his ribs. He expects that recovery will “only take a few months.” 

Musk initially proposed the cage match on June 20, with Zuckerberg agreeing the day after. While no details are confirmed, Zuckerberg previously suggested holding the fight on Aug. 26.

