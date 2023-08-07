Video conferencing company Zoom, which rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic, wants to use customer data to train its artificial intelligence software.

The company quietly changed its terms of service a little over a week ago to require customers to give Zoom permission to use their facial, voice data and transcripts to train its machine learning and artificial intelligence software. The permission isn't entirely voluntary. Although customers can opt-out of sharing their information, they won't be able to use the service if they do.

Users that agree to the new conditions "grant Zoom a perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, sublicensable, and transferable license and all other rights," over customer content, according to the new service agreement. "All other rights" include the right to redistribute, publish, share, display, copy, and create derivative works from customer content.

Users across social media have criticized Zoom for the policy change. One user, jazz critic and music historian Ted Gioia, complained on the website formerly named Twitter in a now-deleted post telling people "Don't try to negotiate with our new overlords."

In response to the backlash, Zoom updated its terms of service shortly before noon to include the line "Notwithstanding the above, Zoom will not use audio, video or chat Customer Content to train our artificial intelligence model without your consent."

"Zoom customers decide whether to enable generative AI features, and separately whether to share customer content with Zoom for product improvement purposes," a zoom spokesman told The Messenger. "We’ve updated our terms of service to further confirm that we will not use audio, video, or chat customer content to train our artificial intelligence models without your consent."

Customers still appear to need to agree to allow Zoom to use their data to continue using the service.

Smita Hashim, Zoom's chief product officer, defended the changes in a blog post on Monday, arguing that "[f]or AI, we do not use audio, video, or chat content for training our models without customer consent." Hashim also wrote that Zoom account owners can control whether to enable AI features on their accounts.

Zoom currently has two generative AI features. Zoom IQ Meeting Summary, as the name implies, creates a summary of each meeting and sends them to participants; while Zoom IQ Team Chat Compose helps participants write messages to teammates.

The company said the service agreement clarifies that customers create and own their video, audio and chat content, while Zoom simply has permission to use that content. However, service-generated data, which includes production usage data and diagnostic data, is owned entirely by Zoom.

Zoom paid $85 million in Aug. 2021 to settle a class action lawsuit alleging that the company lied about its promises for encryption and data privacy. The lawsuit alleged that the company was violating users' privacy rights by sharing personal data with Facebook, Google and LinkedIn, and had failed to provide end-to-end encryption.

Last week Zoom, a company that owes its popularity and success to remote work, told its own employees to begin working on a hybrid in-person schedule. A spokesman told Insider on Saturday that anyone who lives within 50 miles of a Zoom office to start working in the office at least two days each week.