Zoom, Remote-Work Giant, Wants Employees Back in the Office Part Time

Zoom, the ubiquitous video conferencing tool that helped millions of people work from home at the height of the Covid pandemic, is now asking most workers to come back to the office part time.

In a statement on Saturday, a Zoom spokesperson said the company asks anyone living within 50 miles of the office to in-person work at least two days a week, Insider reported.

"We believe that a structured hybrid approach – meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams – is most effective for Zoom," the statement said. "As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers."

The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

The video conferencing tool Zoom helped millions work from home at the height of the COVID pandemic. Gabriel Pevide/Getty Images

The conferencing software was hardly the only program that let people communicate face-to-face during lockdowns and stay-at-home orders. But it quickly became the most prolific.

It was already one of the most used video conference software before COVID thanks to its ease-of-use, according to Forbes, but the pandemic cemented its status as the dominant force in video conferencing.

It was briefly the most downloaded app of 2020 and "zoom" fast became a catch-all term for video conferencing much in the same way "Google" became a catch-all term for an internet search.

The conferencing tool even managed to weather some controversy after news broke early in the pandemic that uninvited guests were interrupting meetings. The interruptions became known as "zoom bombs."

The irony of a video conferencing tool that empowered remote work asking its workers to come back to the office was not lost on the news media when the story broke Saturday.

To be clear, remote work is not dead, as Zoom employees are still free to work from home three days a week.

