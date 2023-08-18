Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation Hazards

Zipadee Kids issued a recall Thursday for its "Convertible House Bed Frame" and "Montessori Floor Bed" products because they are entrapment and strangulation hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commssion.

The spacing between the beds' rail spindles are entrapment hazards, the commission said, as they're wide enough a child’s torso to slip through the openings but not big enough for their heads to pass through, and creating a risk for potentially fatal entrapment and strangulation hazards.

At least two children were trapped in bed rails, including a 21-month-old boy and a 4-year-old girl in February 2023, according to the commission, which added that neither sustained major injuries.

About 7,450 bed frames sold through Zipadee's website and Etsy.com and shipped between February 2018 and September 2021 are being recalled. The commission urged consumers to throw out the recalled bed frames. It is against federal law to donate or sell recalled products.

Zipadee Kids has filed for dissolution with the State of Ohio, according to the CPSC.