Zillow Thinks It’s Too Expensive to Buy a House, Offers Mortgages With Just 1% Down

Zillow Home Loans is launching a new mortgage program that allows potential homeowners to buy a house with just 1% down, the mortgage lender said Thursday.
The real estate listing site is piloting its 1% Down Program in Arizona before expanding to other markets. Eligible purchasers will need to save just 1% of the down payment, with Zillow Home Loans contributing 2% more at closing, the company said in a statement.
“Most markets are in the midst of an affordability crisis, and saving for a down payment remains one of the biggest barriers for many potential home buyers,” according to the lender. The new program, "increases access to the housing market for eligible borrowers,” the company said.
Zillow's isn't the first 1% offer. Rocket Mortgage announced its ONE+ program in June, and United Wholesale Mortgage launched its Conventional 1% Down plan in April.
Banks have historically offered loans with as little as 3% down, but they've tightened up on the requirements since the financial crisis. Borrowers generally need to put 20% down if they want to avoid having to purchase private mortgage insurance.
This comes as mortgage rates across the country have more than doubled in the past 18 months, following record lows below 3% in 2021. That makes it significantly more expensive to buy a home, even without a hefty downpayment.
The median price of a home in the U.S. was $410,200 in June, according to the National Association of Realtors. A 20% downpayment comes to $82,040 and 3% is $12,306. At 1%, the downpayment is
A study conducted by Zillow Home Loans found that it would only take a home buyer 11 months to save up for a 1% down payment on a $275,000 house, or $2,750, in Phoenix, Ariz. A 20% downpayment on the same house would cost $55,000. Zillow analyzed potential borrowers who make 80% of the median income in the area and save 5% of their income. This, compared to 2.5 years if the down payment requirement was 3%, or $8,250.
Some 82% of Americans think it’s a bad time to buy a house right now. It has become so expensive to buy a home in the current market, that fewer people applied for a home loan last week than at any other point in the last 28 years, according to data compiled by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
“For those who can afford higher rent payments but have been held back by the upfront costs associated with homeownership, down payment assistance can help to lower the barrier to entry and make the dream of owning a home a reality,” Orphe Divounguy, a senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans, said in the statement. Zillow Home Loans is the mortgage lending arm of Zillow, a Seattle-based tech real estate company.
He added that given the rapid rise in rents and home values, it has become more difficult for people to save up for a large down payment — especially for first-time home buyers who are likely paying rent.
“These types of programs are welcome innovations in lowering the potential barriers to homeownership for those who qualify,” Divounguy said.
