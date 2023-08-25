Zillow Listing Said Trump Sold Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Arrest, but His Son Calls That ‘Asinine’ - The Messenger
Zillow Listing Said Trump Sold Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Arrest, but His Son Calls That ‘Asinine’

The post has since been updated and county property records don't show a sale

Published |Updated
Sasha Jones
JWPlayer

A Zillow listing showing that former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort recently sold sent news outlets scrambling and rumors flying Friday, but public records and his son Eric Trump say otherwise.

“Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine," Eric Trump told The Messenger in a statement.

Zillow updated the listing after this article originally published. It now shows that the property is not currently on the market and hasn't changed hands since 1995 when Trump turned the residence, which he originally purchased in 1985 for $2 million, into The Mar-a-Lago Club.

The earlier Zillow posting showed that 1100 S Ocean Boulevard sold Aug. 4 for $422 million. However, no deed was filed in Palm Beach County property records and the last record on file was from Trump's 1995 changes. The homeowners listed on the earlier Zillow posting do not seem to be affiliated with the Trump Organization. 

Screen shot of Zillow listing for Mar-a-Lago before the online real estate marketplace took it down. (Sasha Jones, The Messenger)

Newsweek reported the alleged property sale, saying that it may have been transferred to an organization owned by his son Donald Trump Jr., but records show Trump Jr. has been behind the Mar-a-Lago Club LLC since 2017.

The people linked to the listing didn't respond to The Messenger's inquiries.

The Zillow listing could have originated from a variety of sources. “The description and property data below may have been provided by a third party, the homeowner or public records,” a note by Zillow on the listing states.

Mar-A-Lago
A mysterious Zillow listing is raising questions about former President Donald Trump's famous residence in Florida.Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

Under the Zillow home details in the previous listing, a "Brad Pitt" was listed as a contact for the property.

Zillow later confirmed to The Messenger that the posting was fake.

“Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately,” Zillow spokesman Will Lemke told The Messenger. “After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect. We’ve corrected the information on this property.” 

Oftentimes listings of such scale are not made publicly available and such transactions are done off-market. There also can be a lag between a property transfer and records being made publicly available.

Trump was arrested Thursday in connection with the former president's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. While in Fulton County Jail's custody, he was processed into the Georgia state inmate system, having his mug shot and fingerprints taken. 

