Zillow Listing Said Trump Sold Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Arrest, but His Son Calls That ‘Asinine’
The post has since been updated and county property records don't show a sale
A Zillow listing showing that former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort recently sold sent news outlets scrambling and rumors flying Friday, but public records and his son Eric Trump say otherwise.
“Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine," Eric Trump told The Messenger in a statement.
Zillow updated the listing after this article originally published. It now shows that the property is not currently on the market and hasn't changed hands since 1995 when Trump turned the residence, which he originally purchased in 1985 for $2 million, into The Mar-a-Lago Club.
The earlier Zillow posting showed that 1100 S Ocean Boulevard sold Aug. 4 for $422 million. However, no deed was filed in Palm Beach County property records and the last record on file was from Trump's 1995 changes. The homeowners listed on the earlier Zillow posting do not seem to be affiliated with the Trump Organization.
Newsweek reported the alleged property sale, saying that it may have been transferred to an organization owned by his son Donald Trump Jr., but records show Trump Jr. has been behind the Mar-a-Lago Club LLC since 2017.
The people linked to the listing didn't respond to The Messenger's inquiries.
- Fake Sale Listing of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Removed from Zillow
- Calls for civil war after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search aren’t new — but they are louder
- Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Documents Case
- Another Trump Delay: Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Charged in Docs Still Without a Local Lawyer
- Special Counsel Wrapping Up Trump Mar-a-Lago Probe: Report
- Kari Lake ‘Practically Lives’ at Mar-a-Lago: Report
The Zillow listing could have originated from a variety of sources. “The description and property data below may have been provided by a third party, the homeowner or public records,” a note by Zillow on the listing states.
Under the Zillow home details in the previous listing, a "Brad Pitt" was listed as a contact for the property.
Zillow later confirmed to The Messenger that the posting was fake.
“Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately,” Zillow spokesman Will Lemke told The Messenger. “After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect. We’ve corrected the information on this property.”
Oftentimes listings of such scale are not made publicly available and such transactions are done off-market. There also can be a lag between a property transfer and records being made publicly available.
Trump was arrested Thursday in connection with the former president's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. While in Fulton County Jail's custody, he was processed into the Georgia state inmate system, having his mug shot and fingerprints taken.
- Nearly Year-Long Adderall Shortage Could Be Exacerbated by Back-to-School DemandBusiness
- American Airlines Slapped With Record $4.1 Million Fine for Tarmac DelaysBusiness
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Hawaiian Electric Shares Rebound After Utility Calls County Lawsuit ‘Factually and Legally Irresponsible’Business
- Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Decision to Hold Him in Jail While Awaiting TrialBusiness
- Winemakers Tearing Down Vineyards in FranceBusiness
- Why Are Restaurant Prices Rising Faster Than Inflation?Business
- Nordstrom Flagship Store in San Francisco Shuttered After 35 YearsBusiness
- Shares of World’s Most Indebted Property Firm Plummet 90%Business
- Transgender Influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Who Set Off Bud Light Blowup, Honored With AwardBusiness
- Canadian Union Joins UAW in Authorizing Strikes Against ‘Big Three’ AutomakersBusiness
- Is Buffett Bracing for a Recession?Business