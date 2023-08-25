Fake Sale Listing of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Removed from Zillow

Zillow said one of its listings Friday that indicated former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort had sold earlier this month was, in fact, a bogus posting.

The online real estate marketplace removed the fake listing, updated the page and said it's looking into what happened.

“Zillow strives for accuracy on our site and if we become aware of inaccurate information, we will update it immediately,” Zillow spokesman Will Lemke told The Messenger. “After an investigation, it appears that the information provided was incorrect. We’ve corrected the information on this property.”

The post on the virtual real estate marketplace claimed that 1100 S Ocean Boulevard sold Aug. 4 for $422 million. That was subsequently updated to state the property did not trade hands and is not for sale. News of the listing was reported elsewhere. The Messenger first reported suspicions that the post may be false. Other sites have since corrected their coverage of the sale.

Screen shot of Zillow listing for Mar-a-Lago before the online real estate marketplace took it down.

Zillow receives property information from a variety of sources, including public records, MLS databases and manual postings by real estate agents and homeowners. It is not clear where the situation went awry, and Zillow isn't saying.

The erroneous post contained some red flags. None of the people linked to the listing appeared to have ties to the Trump Organization, and one of the contacts listed for reference was a "Brad Pitt."

There was also no evidence in Palm Beach County property records indicating the resort had recently traded hands. The former president’s son, Eric Trump, denied the transaction.

“Mar-a-Lago has absolutely not been sold nor will it ever be. This rumor is asinine," Eric Trump told The Messenger in a statement.

The listing caught media attention the day after Trump was arrested in connection with his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. While in Fulton County Jail's custody Thursday, the former president was processed into the Georgia state inmate system, and had his mug shot and fingerprints taken.