YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger Partners

The ghost kitchens that made burgers for MrBeast Burgers are suing the man behind the YouTube sensation — days after he filed suit against one of them.

Virtual Dining Kitchen and Celebrity Virtual Dining sued Jimmy Donaldson, the 26-year-old behind YouTube's most popular account MrBeast, for breach of contract in New York Supreme Court Monday. Virtual Dining accused Donaldson of using social media to "bully" them and "threaten to terminate the parties' agreements" if they didn't meet his demands, according to the lawsuit. One of the purported demands was that the companies sell Donaldson back parts of his business.

The companies suing Donaldson are ghost kitchens, meaning that they make and deliver food for restaurant chains that don't have their own brick-and-mortar locations.

Donaldson developed MrBeast Burger as a virtual restaurant in 2020, and within a week the chain had 300 locations.

At the end of July, MrBeast sued Virtual Dining Concepts in federal court in Manhattan, claiming that the company caused "material, irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast reputation."

In Donaldson's original lawsuit filed late last month, he said the burger chain with his YouTube name disappointed fans.

"MrBeast Burger has been regarded as a misleading, poor reflection of the MrBeast brand that provides low-quality products to customers that are delivered late, in unbranded packaging, fail to include the ordered items, and in some instances, were inedible," according to the lawsuit.

VDC shot back in its suit Monday, saying Donaldson made “untruthful or misleading” statements and “disparaging comments” about MrBeast Burger and VDC over Twitter, citing screenshots of comments he made over the social media network now called X. VDC accused MrBeast of using "gamesmanship and various bad acts to sabotage the MrBeast Burger venture."

Donaldson said in a June Tweet: "If I had the ability to close it, I would have done so a long time ago sadly. Sometimes when ur young you sign a s--t deal." He said he was moving on "to focus on Feastables."

Attorneys for Donaldson and VDC didn't immediately return requests for comment.