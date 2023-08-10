Your Future Boss May Be Lying to You

Don't trust everything you hear.

Some 36% of hiring managers say they have lied to job candidates during an interview, according to a survey of 1,060 hiring managers reported by ResumeBuilder.com. The misrepresentations typically involve either a specific role or something about the company as a whole.

Of those managers who self-reported their lying, 75% said they have told fibs during a job interview and shared other false information through an employment offer or job description.

A majority – 80% – of those in charge of hiring say lying at their company is 'very acceptable' or 'somewhat acceptable.' Some admit doing so to "protect sensitive information," "cover up negative information" or "deliberately say things that will please" job seekers.

92% of managers who have lied have had candidate accept a job offer. SDI Productions/Getty Images

The most common misrepresentations were reported to include job responsibilities, opportunities for candidates to grow and career development, according to the survey.

A jaw-dropping 92% of managers say they've had a misled candidate accept a job offer, the survey found. That doesn't appear to be a good hiring strategy, given that the survey also shows that 55% of employees quit over being hiring on false information – 14% within their first week and 35% within a month.

All managers surveyed had an income of $50,000 or higher and work in jobs with 25 or more people.