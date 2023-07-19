It’s Your Well-Paid Boss Who’s Resisting the Push for a Return to the Office

Senior, higher-paid managers are the largest cohort of employees resisting company plans to return to work, not the junior workers who tend to get the brunt of the blame.

Those who preferred to work from home said they wanted to spend more time with family and work in a more pleasant space. MoMo Productions/Getty Images

A "sizable and influential group of office workers" want to work from home forever, driving a global glut in empty office spaces, according to a new global survey by corporate consulting firm McKinsey. In fact, roughly 44% of employees who strongly prefer to work from home were in senior roles, McKinsey said in a report released earlier this month that surveyed 13,000 office workers in six countries, stretching from San Francisco to Shanghai.

Of those who prefer to stay home, a third make more than $150,000 a year, McKinsey said. Those numbers are comparatively large, since workers in senior roles made up only 19% of respondents.

So it’s really managers and bosses behind the resistance in returning to the office, McKinsey found. That’s because the higher share of senior, well-paid employees who really want to stay home are “probably decision makers who can protect remote work at the team or company level,” said the report.

Office attendance is still about 30% lower than it was before the pandemic, even though it’s rebounded substantially, according to McKinsey. Approximately 56% of workers have hybrid arrangements, and 7% are fully remote. Employees at bigger firms are the ones who are more likely to have a work-from-home option, according to McKinsey's analysis.

Employers beware — senior employees who want to stay home might even quit if they’re asked to fully return to work in-person. About 10% of survey respondents said that they would quit their jobs if asked to work at the office every day, and they said they would trade more than 20% of their compensation to work from home as much as they want.

Gen Z workers have been blamed for shifting the workplace online and demanding more flexibility, but only 6% of workers in junior roles typically held by the younger generation said they wanted to work from home.

Reasons given by workers who want to stay home? Saving commute time, spending time with friends and family and working “in a more pleasant space,” among others.