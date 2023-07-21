Your Dead Electric Car Battery Is Worth Big Bucks

The lithium, cobalt and nickel in a single spent electric car battery are worth between $1,200 and $2,400, and government incentives are prompting U.S. companies to step up recycling efforts to capture these valuable minerals, Reuters reports.
The raw materials needed for EV batteries may soon be in short supply as automakers around the world ramp up electric vehicle production, but the minerals can be recycled an infinite number of times.
The Inflation Adjustment Act contains a clause that qualifies EV battery materials recycled in the U.S. as American-made for subsidies, regardless of their origin. This in turn qualifies automakers using U.S.-recycled battery materials for EV production incentives.
The clause is launching a U.S. factory building boom, according to more than a dozen industry officials and experts that Reuters interviewed. Many companies are already reaping a bonanza in government loans , with more than 50 startups attracting at least $2.7 billion over the past six years.
EV batteries can last 10 years or more, so it's a long cycle from battery to battery, and building out recycling plants requires a long vision. Currently, China leads the race in EV battery recycling and amid rising tensions, the U.S. is trying to develop supply chains that are less reliant on China.
"We need to keep those valuable materials," Mike O'Kronley, CEO of Ascend Elements told Reuters, "so we can put them right back into EVs." His company has received nearly $500 million in grants for a plant in Kentucky which is expected to open later this year.
According to data from PitchBook.com, there are at least 80 companies around the world already in the game including automakers, battery manufacturers and mining giants. And the number of EV batteries available for recycling is expected to grow ten times by 2030, according to consultant Circular Energy Storage.
