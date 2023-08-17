Your Cowboy Hat Will Have Its Own Designated Holder in Fisker’s New EV Truck

Giddy up.

Fisker's new electric "super sports pickup" is outfitted with all your cowboy needs at a base price of $45,400.

The car maker's Alaska pickup will have two battery packs, a work glove storage compartment and, why not, a cowboy hat rack, according to details released by the company on Thursday.

The truck will even have a Big Gulp cupholder.

The truck’s base price is $45,400 Courtesy of Fisker

Production of the truck is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, but costumers can reserve the truck now for $250.

The American electric vehicle maker is following the lead of many competitors, with plans to adopt the Tesla Superchargers, also at the start of 2025.

The company's stock is up 3% in mid-day trading on Thursday.