Your Cowboy Hat Will Have Its Own Designated Holder in Fisker’s New EV Truck

Lily Meier
This model of the Fisker Alaska will begin production at the start of 2025. Courtesy of Fisker

Giddy up.

Fisker's new electric "super sports pickup" is outfitted with all your cowboy needs at a base price of $45,400.

The car maker's Alaska pickup will have two battery packs, a work glove storage compartment and, why not, a cowboy hat rack, according to details released by the company on Thursday.

The truck will even have a Big Gulp cupholder.

The truck’s base price is $45,400Courtesy of Fisker

Production of the truck is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, but costumers can reserve the truck now for $250.

The American electric vehicle maker is following the lead of many competitors, with plans to adopt the Tesla Superchargers, also at the start of 2025.

The company's stock is up 3% in mid-day trading on Thursday.

