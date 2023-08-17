Your Cowboy Hat Will Have Its Own Designated Holder in Fisker’s New EV Truck

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
Giddy up.
Fisker's new electric "super sports pickup" is outfitted with all your cowboy needs at a base price of $45,400.
The car maker's Alaska pickup will have two battery packs, a work glove storage compartment and, why not, a cowboy hat rack, according to details released by the company on Thursday.
The truck will even have a Big Gulp cupholder.
Production of the truck is set to begin in the first quarter of 2025, but costumers can reserve the truck now for $250.
The American electric vehicle maker is following the lead of many competitors, with plans to adopt the Tesla Superchargers, also at the start of 2025.
The company's stock is up 3% in mid-day trading on Thursday.
