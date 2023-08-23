Bacon Prices Are Starting to Sizzle

That sliced bacon you bought last week for $4.91 a pound will cost you $6.20 this week, according to USDA data. And prices could rise even higher as the cost of wholesale pork belly continues to increase, according to data reviewed by CNBC.

Pork belly prices jumped to 270.89 cents per pound in July from 131.59 cents the month before, according to FactSet data cited by CNBC. Bacon, an American favorite, is cut from pork belly. One fifth of Americans have said they’d eat it every day for the rest of their lives in a 2017 poll by CBS.

A new California law is partially to blame for the price hikes, according to press reports. Proposition 12, which went into effect July 1, sets standards for pig pens on animal farms, which are designed to allow “freedom of movement, cage-free design, and specified minimum floor space.”

The law applies to the sale of pork in California but applies to producers nationwide, according to the National Pork Producers Council. Bacon-lovers in California account for about 15% of all consumption nationwide, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Pork producers called the rule “arbitrary.”

“Proposition 12 prohibits critical breeding stalls that allow sows to recover after delivering and nursing piglets and protect them while they are most vulnerable to aggression from other animals,” said the council in an explainer on the law.

The group said that construction of new housing systems for pigs under Proposition 12's standards will cost producers between $3,400 and $4,000 per sow — about $10 million dollars or more for the average farm owner.

The Humane Society supported the initiative, which was opposed by other animal rights groups including the Humane Farming Association, PETA and the Friends of Animals, reported Ballotpedia. PETA argued that the ruling gives animals only a few more inches of space but “does nothing to end the extreme cruelty inherent in today’s factory-farming and slaughter industry.”