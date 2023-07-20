You’ll Soon Be Able To Pay With Your Palm at Whole Foods 

Yes, you read that right.

Amazon One, the retail giant's palm reading payment technology, will launch in all Whole Foods locations across the U.S. by the end of this year. The Amazon-owned supermarket chain has more than 500 stores across all 50 states, according to the company.

Amazon Prime members will be able to link their accounts directly to Amazon One and pay for their groceries simply by “hover[ing] their palm over an Amazon One device.” That means customers can go to the grocery story without their wallets or phones, because “your palm is all you need,” according to the grocer's tagline

Amazon One said it uses “tiny, distinct features on and below the surface” of a hand to encrypt a customers's palm image, creating what the company refers to as a “palm signature." The payment platform launched in September 2020.

The technology is already in use at more than 200 Whole Foods U.S. locations. The company said it believes that this will make shopping easier and keep personal information private.