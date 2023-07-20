You’ll Soon Be Able To Pay With Your Palm at Whole Foods  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

You’ll Soon Be Able To Pay With Your Palm at Whole Foods 

The technology will be in all U.S. locations by the end of the year

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The program launched in September 2020.Amazon

Yes, you read that right. 

Amazon One, the retail giant's palm reading payment technology, will launch in all Whole Foods locations across the U.S. by the end of this year. The Amazon-owned supermarket chain has more than 500 stores across all 50 states, according to the company.

Amazon Prime members will be able to link their accounts directly to Amazon One and pay for their groceries simply by “hover[ing] their palm over an Amazon One device.” That means customers can go to the grocery story without their wallets or phones, because “your palm is all you need,” according to the grocer's tagline

Amazon One said it uses “tiny, distinct features on and below the surface” of a hand to encrypt a customers's palm image, creating what the company refers to as a “palm signature." The payment platform launched in September 2020.

Read More

The technology is already in use at more than 200 Whole Foods U.S. locations. The company said it believes that this will make shopping easier and keep personal information private. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.