You Too Could Own a Private Island in Florida — for $16.5 Million
Business.
You Too Could Own a Private Island in Florida — for $16.5 Million

The home was purchased by the current owners in 1995 for around $800,000

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
The realtor’s family selling its own Florida Keys island has owned the property since 1995.Wesley Williford

Wesley Williford, a realtor with Frank Taylor Real Estate, is selling his family’s private island in Florida for just under $16.5 million. 

The island, reachable by boat or helicopter, is located in Marathon in the Keys. 

The property located on the island is 2,304 square feet, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also a detached guesthouse on the estate. The home has a pool and snorkeling access just off the dock. It also features a helipad for easy access.

The home was purchased by the current owners in 1995 for around $800,000
The island at sunset. Credit: Wesley Williford
Williford told The Messenger that his father purchased the home for $800,000 with commission in 1995. In around 2000, the family began renting out the island. Williford said working on a property his family owned is “just another day in real estate.” 

Williford normally sells low income housing and commercial real estate.

He said “the place kind of sells itself.” 

The property's pool overlooking the ocean. Credit: Wesley Williford

In mid-2018, his family listed the home for around $12.5 million, and he notes there has been a lot of work done on it since then. The family pulled it off the market after it felt like the brokerage was not doing a sufficient job marketing the island. 

