You Might Not Get a Raise With That New Job

Fewer new hires and job switchers are getting pay raises and signing bonuses as the market for new talent starts to cool.

The share of newly hired workers who were able to get a raise with a new job fell to 65% in the second quarter from 70% in the prior three months, according ZipRecruiter's Survey of New Hires. The online job posting service in mid-May surveyed 2,000 U.S. workers who started new jobs in the last six months. The portion of new hires who got signing bonuses slightly fell to 28% in the three months ending June 30, down by one percentage point from the first quarter.

Average pay for most roles posted on ZipRecruiter in 2023 fell from last year, with the biggest wage drops in the technology and transportation industries, according to The Wall Street Journal, which reported the ZipRecruiter survey earlier.

The decline signals a reversal in pay raises for new hires at the beginning of the year, when the labor market was fiery hot. In the first quarter, workers saw a 5.8 percentage point increase in the share of job switchers who got pay raises, and a nearly 2 percentage point increase in the portion of workers who got signing bonuses. Salaries for new hires averaged $69,475 at the end of July, according to a survey released Monday by the New York Fed.

All signs point to a cooling job market. Employers churned out fewer jobs than expected in July. Wage growth has continued its steady slowdown, with average weekly earnings remaining unchanged between June and July, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

New hires surveyed by ZipRecruiter changed jobs for better pay, better management, less stress, better benefits and more opportunities to learn new skills.

Despite fewer employees getting salary boosts at their new jobs, job satisfaction is unusually high. Some 85.6% of respondents said they were “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their new job. While workers might not be getting quite what they want, they’re still demanding better pay. The New York Fed found that workers expect at least $79,000 to change jobs, on average.

ZipRecruiter said job seekers found their new gigs quickly and easily, with 63.6% of respondents saying they found their jobs within one month.