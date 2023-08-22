You Have Until Friday to Claim Your Share of the $725 Million Facebook Settlement
If you live in the United States and used Facebook between May 24, 2007 and Dec. 22, 2022, you have only days left to claim your share of a data privacy settlement.
Meta, Facebook’s parent company, agreed in December to pay $725 million to resolve a lawsuit claiming that it shared user data without consent.
Eligible users have until Friday to visit Facebookuserprivacysettlement.com to claim a share of the payout.
There’s a catch, however. By claiming a share of the settlement, you forfeit the right to join future lawsuits against Meta over the privacy breach, according to the fine print on the settlement webpage.
How much money you are eligible for depends on how long you used Facebook during the time period in question and how many Facebook users make claims.
Given the sheer number of Facebook users in the United States — 254.6 million, according to Statista — individual payouts are expected to be small.
The case stems from revelations that Cambridge Analytica — a data firm tied to former Donald Trump advisor and conservative provocateur Steve Bannon — paid Facebook to access the personal information of 87 million Facebook users and then used that information to target voters during Trump’s 2016 campaign for President.
Meta agreed to settle the case in December but did not admit wrongdoing.
