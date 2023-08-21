You Can Watch ‘Barbie’ for Just $4 on National Cinema Day - The Messenger
Business.
You Can Watch ‘Barbie’ for Just $4 on National Cinema Day

The second annual event from The Cinema Foundation will take place Aug. 27

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
More than 3,000 locations with about 30,000 screens are set to participate in the one-day event, including Regal and AMC.Getty Images

You’ll be able to see Barbie in movie theaters for just $4 on Sunday.

Theaters across the country will be offering $4 tickets for The Cinema Foundation’s second annual National Cinema Day event on Aug. 27. More than 3,000 locations with about 30,000 screens are set to participate in the one-day event, including Regal and AMC.

“Movies have the power to bring us together to share in the joy, the thrill and the magic of a great story told on the big screen,” Michael O’Leary, the president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Theatre Owners, said Monday in a statement. “National Cinema Day is a celebration of movie fandom and of the uniting role that movie theaters play in our communities.”

The inaugural National Cinema Day brought 8.1 million moviegoers to theaters last Labor Day weekend, which set the single day record for 2022, Eduardo Acuna, the head of Cineworld Group, the parent company of Regal, said in a statement.

Last year's event brought in $23.8 million dollars in box office returns for the day — 8% more than the preceding Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation.

“Following the rousing success of the first annual National Cinema Day, we welcome everyone to join us for the communal experience of one of America’s favorite pastimes — moviegoing,” foundation President Jackie Brenneman said in a statement.

This year, theaters will offer dozens of titles for the occasion, including the blockbuster hits Barbie and Oppenheimer, plus new releases Blue Beetle, Gran Turismo and Golda

Box offices have had a strong showing this year, with domestic total box office gross already totaling $6.4 billion so far, compared to $7.4 billion for all of 2022. The summer box office alone is 16.6% above 2022 figures, but 5.4% below 2019, prior to the pandemic, according to Comscore.

