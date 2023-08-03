Yeezy Offloading Boosts Adidas’ Bottom Line, 2023 Outlook

Sales of Adidas’ remaining Yeezy inventory helped raise the company's second-quarter profits as well as its outlook for the rest of the year.

The German sneaker company, which originally predicted it would lose 700 million euros in 2023 by dropping the line, lowered its projected operating loss to 450 million euros, according to its earnings report Thursday.

The company started selling off its remaining Yeezy inventory earlier this year, donating a portion of its proceeds to organizations that combat antisemitism and hate speech. Adidas ended its relationship with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, in late 2022 after he made antisemitic comments, stopping all payments to him and his companies.

A number of other companies also ended their affiliations with him.

The company reported a second quarter operating profit of 176 million euros, a number “substantially higher” than it had expected, according to CEO Bjørn Gulden. The Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black” athletic shoes, released in June, generated 400 million euros, or $437 million, for the company during the second quarter.

“The sale of the first part of the Yeezy inventory did, of course, help both our top and bottom line in the quarter,” Gulden said in the company's earnings report.

While its quarterly losses were better than expected, Adidas shares were down 2.31% in Thursday pre-market trading to $97.87, likely due to its revenue declines and market uncertainty. The company reported a revenue decline 5% to 5.34 billion euros in the second quarter of 2023 from the same period last year.

Still, its stock is up more than 40% year-to-date as investors put faith in its new CEO’s ability to get the company back on track after its split with Ye. Gulden was appointed in November, 2022, a month after the debacle.

“We will continue to carefully sell off more of the existing Yeezy inventory,” said Gulden. “And it is of course also helping both our cash flow and general financial strength.”

So far, Adidas has made donations to the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change and Robert Kraft’s Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, according to Adidas.