Shiller Sees Housing Prices Falling This Year: Report

The 10-year rally in U.S. housing prices will likely come to a close once the Federal Reserve stops increasing interest rates, Robert Shiller, professor of economics at Yale University, told CNBC in an interview published Monday.

Housing prices have been on the rise since 2012, according to the S&P Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, with costs rising 8.4% in 2022 alone. The index is named for Shiller and his fellow economist Karl E. Case.

Homeowners have been holding on to their homes to take advantage of inflated prices, but Shiller anticipates that trend won't last.

"The fear of interest rate increases has influenced people's thinking. It's not just the homeowners, it's new buyers who wanted to get in before interest rates went up even more," Shiller said in the CNBC interview. "They wanted to lock in. So that's been a positive influence on the market. But it's coming to an end."

Shiller did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Monday.

A realtor.com analysis released in June predicted both home prices and rents would fall this year, saying that purchase prices for homes prices will sink 0.6% during the rest of 2023 year compared to last year, as rents fall 0.9% over the same period. Previously, realtor.com predicted both would rise in 2023 compared to 2022.

U.S. home prices are up 0.7% in May, the last month for which statistics were available, compared to April.

"We've seen a dramatic increase in interest rates since a couple of years ago, and I think there's a sense that that's enough," Shiller said.

The Fed paused interest rate increases at its most recent meeting, but Fed officials have hinted at two more small rate increases this year as it attempts to keep annual inflation at its 2% target. The next Fed meeting takes place Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Inflation sent prices 3% higher in June compared to the same month in 2022, to . That was an improvement from May, when the year-over-year inflation rate was 4%.

Economists foresee an end to interest rate increases in the near future.