Unhappy Ending After Hollywood Studios and Writers Meet

The Writers Guild of America left disappointed after its first talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers Tuesday following 113 days of the strike, the guild said.

The union received an invitation on Monday to meet with studio executives Bob Iger, Donna Langley, Ted Sarandos, David Zaslav and Carol Lombardini with the message that it was “past time to end this strike and that the companies were finally ready to bargain for a deal,” the WGA said in a statement late Tuesday.

The WGA said it accepted the invitation in good faith, in hopes that long-awaited talks would get the industry up and running again. Instead, the union said it was “met with a lecture about how good their [AMPTP's] single and only counteroffer was.”

The union said it “explained all the ways in which their counter’s limitations and loopholes and omissions failed to sufficiently protect writers from the existential threats” that resulted in the strike in the first place.

“We told them that a strike has a price, and that price is an answer to all — and not just some — of the problems they have created in the business,” the statement said.

The writers have been on strike since May 2, and were joined by the Screen Actors Guild in July.

“But this wasn’t a meeting to make a deal,” the union said. “This was a meeting to get us to cave, which is why, not 20 minutes after we left the meeting, the AMPTP released its summary of their proposals.”

The guild said this was the studios' plan from start — "not to bargain, but to jam us. It is their only strategy – to bet that we will turn on each other." It said it will release a more detailed update on the state of negotiations on Wednesday.

The studios released details of their proposal to striking writers late Tuesday. AMPTP says its offer addresses all of the high-priority concerns put forward by the union, including those around generative artificial intelligence and data transparency.

The document outlines “important safeguards to prevent writers from being disadvantaged” if a script uses AI-produced material. The studios affirmed that AI is not a “writer” and that AI-produced materials will not be considered “literary material.” As a result, writers’ fees, credits and other rights won’t be affected by the use of AI-produced material. Studios will also disclose if material was written by AI.

Under the proposal writers will receive confidential quarterly reports on viewership data, which includes streaming hours. The studios said the “increased transparency will enable the WGA to develop proposals to restructure the current SVOD [subscription video-on-demand] residual regime in the future.”

“Our priority is to end the strike so that valued members of the creative community can return to what they do best and to end the hardships that so many people and businesses that service the industry are experiencing,” said Carol Lombardini, AMPTP president, in an accompanying statement. “We have come to the table with an offer that meets the priority concerns the writers have expressed. We are deeply committed to ending the strike and are hopeful that the WGA will work toward the same resolution.”

The proposal was first presented to the Writers Guild of America on Aug. 11, according to the document.

The AMPTP also offered a compounded 13% wage increase over three years, with a 5% boost in the first year, 4% in the second and 3% in the final year of the contract — the highest wage increase for the WGA in 35 years, it said.

On top of this, the studios offered to increase weekly rates, raise residuals and lengthen employment to at least two mid-level writers. Under this proposal, residuals would grow to $87,546 per episode for three exhibition years from $72,067.

The studios said the proposal “recognizes the foundational role writers play in the industry and underscores the Companies’ commitment to ending the strike.”