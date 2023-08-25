Union Workers at GM, Ford And Stellantis Authorize Strike

An overwhelming majority of United Auto Workers, 97%, from General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, have voted yes to a strike if the union cannot reach a "fair deal," with the auto companies, according to an announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The labor union's contract with the Big Three is set to expire at 11:59pm on September 14.

If the strike goes on for ten days, it could result in more than $5.6 billion in financial losses. It could also led to more than $859 million in wage losses for the more than 150,000 workers in the union, the Anderson Economic group found.

The vote was announced on Friday. JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

“Our union’s membership is clearly fed up with living paycheck-to-paycheck while the corporate elite and billionaire class continue to make out like bandits,” Shawn Fain, the president of UAW said.

The union is fighting for increased wages to match inflation, re-establishing a defined pension benefits plan and larger healthcare benefits for retirees.

The union also wants the "elimination of tiered wages and benefits."

Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis said they will continue to work with the union, in a statement to The Messenger.

"While Big Three executives and shareholders got rich, UAW members got left behind. Our message to the Big Three is simple: record profits mean record contracts,” president Fain added.

"Ford is proud to build more vehicles in America and employ more UAW-represented hourly workers in America than any other automaker," the company said in a statement to The Messenger. The company said it "looks forward to working with the UAW."

The Messenger's William Gavin contributed to this story.