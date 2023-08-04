Woolworth Building’s Penthouse Sells for $80 Million Below Original Asking Price - The Messenger
Woolworth Building’s Penthouse Sells for $80 Million Below Original Asking Price

The unfinished white box at the top of the iconic building will require creativity and investment by buyer Scott Lynn

Published |Updated
Sasha Jones
The penthouse in New York City's Woolworth Building has finally sold — it only took six years and a steep price drop.

The Manhattan apartment has sold for $30 million after being originally listed for $110 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Art collector and the chief executive of the art-investment platform Masterworks Scott Lynn is the buyer.

Perched at the peak of the iconic building, the 12,000-square-foot penthouse is known as the Pinnacle. The unit has undergone several price cuts over the years and was last asking $59 million.

Lynn purchased the apartment as an unfinished white box and will invest tens of millions of dollars to fit his specifications for the home. 

The investment plans make sense as a variety of potential buyers have come with different visions for the penthouse over the years, including making it an one-bedroom bachelor pad or installing an office on a hydraulic lift so that the office could be moved up to the 360-degree observation deck.

Lynn declined the Journal’s requests for an interview, so it’s uncertain how he may transform the space, although a Masterworks spokesperson confirmed the sale.

The Woolworth Building
The penthouse at the peak of the iconic Woolworth Building has sold for just a third of its original asking priceTony Shi Photography

Alchemy Properties — the development company behind converting the top floors of the building into condos — President Ken Horn told the Journal that the need for imagination is part of the reason why the penthouse took so long to sell. 

 “On the surface, that number is not a good number,” said Horn. “We realized that it would be foolish for us to spend any amount of money on renovating this place, because all these people who were coming in had their own visions.”

When the Woolworth Building was completed in 1913, it was the tallest in the world, although that record has since been beaten multiple times. It was designed by architect Cass Gilbert and commissioned as an office building for entrepreneur Frank W. Woolworth. 

The facade is adorned by architectural terracotta, which has been restored, and the peak is covered in copper.

Amenities include a wine cellar, tasting room, fitness center and Frank Woolworth’s private pool, which has also been restored and may be used by condo owners. The lower levels of the building remain commercial. 

