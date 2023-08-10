Women’s World Cup Still Sees Less Sponsorship Money Than Men’s: Report

Despite the growing popularity of women’s soccer, the women’s World Cup is bringing in far less sponsorship money than the men’s did last year, Bloomberg reported.
The women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, which began on July 20, is estimated to pull in $300 million in sponsorship revenue, far less than the $1.7 billion scored during the men’s tournament in Qatar in 2022, the news outlet reported, citing data from analytics firm Omdia.
One of the problems is companies don’t realize how much reach female footballers have on social media, Bloomberg reported, citing research by Nielsen Holdings Plc., which considered the sponsorship opportunities available to male and female stars. They often have greater engagement than their male counterparts so they can influence more people.
With bigger prize money and 1.5 million tickets sold, the FIFA sporting event is set to the biggest and most attended World Cup ever, Bloomberg reported. It was also expected to set viewership records for the women’s game, attracting over 2 billion viewers, Euromonitor International estimated when it started. Sponsors include household names like McDonalds, Unilever, and Budweiser.
- Women’s World Cup Day 4: It’s Still Anybody’s Game
- Women’s World Cup Day 5: Back to the Mold
- Women’s World Cup Day 14: Two Underdogs Move On
- Can the US Pull off a Women’s World Cup Three-Peat?
- The cheapest World Cup seats cost more than a week of wages for the migrant workers who built them
- Women’s World Cup Day 6: Finally, a Debutante Goal
The growth of the women's game will "continue in the coming years, but the selling of commercial rights with the 2023 World Cup appears to be a significant step taken for women's sports in general," Jake Kemp, a sports analyst at GlobalData, said in a statement last month estimating roughly the same numbers for sponsorship revenue on the women’s side.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business
- Consumers Feel Better About the Economy as Prices ModerateBusiness