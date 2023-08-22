Women’s World Cup Players Could Earn Big On Instagram After Bump In Followers - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)
Lehmann gained 1 million Instagram followers after her 2023 World Cup appearance. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

One player, Alisha Lehmann, gained more than 1 million Instagram followers after appearing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for Switzerland, according to data by MyBettingSites.co.uk.

Now Lehman, a forward whose team lost to eventual champion Spain in the round of 16, could make more than $149,000 per post after the number of her followers shot up by more than 8%, totaling 14 million. 

Alisha Lehmann Instagram
Alisha Lehmann's InstagramInstagram

The earnings are calculated as $10 per post per 1,000 followers, an industry standard, My Betting Sites reported. 

Other players including Sam Kerr, Australia’s captain, and Ary Borges, a forward for Brazil, saw jumps in the number of their followers, by 450,998 and 357,850, respectively. Kerr stands to make $16,717 per post with her 1.7 million followers, and Borges could earn around $4,500 through her 449,190 followers. 

Spain only had two players in the top 20 of most followed World Cup stars, with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí both gaining more than 100,000 followers. 

Co-host Australia gained the most followers, collectively getting almost 2 million more. England and Switzerland followed.  

Read More

The U.S. team, which got knocked out in the round of 16, gained the seventh most followers on Instagram, one spot below Spain.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.