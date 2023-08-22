One player, Alisha Lehmann, gained more than 1 million Instagram followers after appearing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for Switzerland, according to data by MyBettingSites.co.uk.

Now Lehman, a forward whose team lost to eventual champion Spain in the round of 16, could make more than $149,000 per post after the number of her followers shot up by more than 8%, totaling 14 million.

Alisha Lehmann's Instagram Instagram

The earnings are calculated as $10 per post per 1,000 followers, an industry standard, My Betting Sites reported.

Other players including Sam Kerr, Australia’s captain, and Ary Borges, a forward for Brazil, saw jumps in the number of their followers, by 450,998 and 357,850, respectively. Kerr stands to make $16,717 per post with her 1.7 million followers, and Borges could earn around $4,500 through her 449,190 followers.

Spain only had two players in the top 20 of most followed World Cup stars, with Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí both gaining more than 100,000 followers.

Co-host Australia gained the most followers, collectively getting almost 2 million more. England and Switzerland followed.

The U.S. team, which got knocked out in the round of 16, gained the seventh most followers on Instagram, one spot below Spain.