Wine Woes: The Wrath of Climate Change On Hard-to-Grow Grapes

A warming climate and migration from rural countrysides is threatening some of Europe's most famous and well-regarded wines.

Regions of Italy, Portugal and Spain where grape growers engage in so-called "heroic viticulture," or the cultivation of grapes under difficult conditions, are especially at risk, according to researchers at the University of Padova in Northern Italy.

In an article published in the journal iScience, researchers said those countries could lose some unique flavors and suffer economic hardship if the problems are not addressed. The authors urge scientists, farmers and consumers to work together to preserve wine making in these fragile regions.

"The risk is not only losing an agricultural product or seeing a landscape change, negatively impacting the local economy, the risk is losing entire communities' history and their cultural roots," the authors wrote.

Heroic viticulture involves grapes grown on slopes steeper than 30%, grown on small Islands or grown 500 meters above sea level.

The article singles out regions like Italy's Prosecco Hills, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to the world-famous Valdo Winery, and Pantelleria Island. Wines grown on the island are made from the Muscat of Alexandria grape and are known for their sweet taste, according to the trade publication Wine Folly.

Persistent drought brought on by climate change is the biggest environmental threat to these vineyards, the authors say.

Grapes need around 1 inch of water per week, according to research published by the University of Minnesota, and climate scientists predict drought will become more common as the planet warms.

"The last half century has been characterized by rural Exodus and a gradual abandonment of mountain landscapes," the article says. "The new generation is unwilling to continue working under extreme conditions if economic benefits are insignificant."

But young people leaving these regions for better opportunities in big cities may also rob winemakers of needed workers, the authors warn.

Statistics on rural-to-urban migration in Europe are difficult to find, but some small towns in Italy are losing population at such a rapid clip that last year some of them agreed to pay people to move there.

The authors highlight potential solutions, such as educating the public on the cultural and historic importance of at-risk vineyards, an integrated water storage system that can prevent runoff and retain water for future use, and a strategic communication initiative to bring together all of the stakeholders.

"The key to success lies in combining the traditional knowledge of winemakers with innovation and scientific rigor," researchers wrote.