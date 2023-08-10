Wildfires Could Cost At-Risk California Homeowners $760 Billion

As wildfires become part of our day-to-day, with deadly blazes still raging across Maui and Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, more American homes are at risk.
In California, for example, more than 1 million homes are at moderate or high risk of wildfire damage, and reconstruction could cost upwards of $760 billion, according to data compiled by CoreLogic. That reflects the fact that since 2018, costs to reconstruct homes in California have risen by 33.5%.
After California, Colorado and Texas have the highest number of homes at risk from wildfire damage.
As of May this year, 510,058 acres of land have burned, caused by more than 18,000 wildfires across the country. While this figure is lower than the 10-year average, more acres have burned steadily since 1983.
The increasing number of climate disasters have led insurers to back out of high risk states with State Farm and Allstate stopping home policy sales in California and Farmers limiting business there.
CORRECTION: CoreLogic wanted to clarify that the total estimated cost of reconstruction in California is $760 billion. An earlier release from the company said more than $750 billion.
