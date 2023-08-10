Wildfires Could Cost At-Risk California Homeowners $760 Billion - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Wildfires Could Cost At-Risk California Homeowners $760 Billion

Building back homes in California will be 33.5% more expensive to reconstruct than in 2018

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Colorado and Texas follow California, as states with the highest number of homes at risk for wildfire damage.Juan Silva/Getty Images

As wildfires become part of our day-to-day, with deadly blazes still raging across Maui and Hawaii's Big Island on Thursday, more American homes are at risk. 

In California, for example, more than 1 million homes are at moderate or high risk of wildfire damage, and reconstruction could cost upwards of $760 billion, according to data compiled by CoreLogic. That reflects the fact that since 2018, costs to reconstruct homes in California have risen by 33.5%.

After California, Colorado and Texas have the highest number of homes at risk from wildfire damage. 

As of May this year, 510,058 acres of land have burned, caused by more than 18,000 wildfires across the country. While this figure is lower than the 10-year average, more acres have burned steadily since 1983. 

Read More

The increasing number of climate disasters have led insurers to back out of high risk states with State Farm and Allstate stopping home policy sales in California and Farmers limiting business there.

CORRECTION: CoreLogic wanted to clarify that the total estimated cost of reconstruction in California is $760 billion. An earlier release from the company said more than $750 billion

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.