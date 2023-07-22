Why The Yellow Corp Trucking Company Is Facing a Strike

In a summer fraught with labor union strikes and collective bargaining, transport company Yellow Corp. is just the latest company facing a potential strike. After the Central States Board of Trustees voted to kick Yellow out of the Central States Pension Fund on Monday, the Teamsters Union threatened to go on strike as early as July 24.

The troubles at Yellow began in May, when Yellow had tried to modify the existing contact between union workers and the company to require workers to perform "all assigned jobs functions at any terminal," including facilities not covered by the contract, according to Transport Dive. The One Yellow overhaul is a drastic restructuring designed by the company to help it pay its nearly $1.6 billion in debt payments and obligations due in the next three years.

In response to Yellow's letter, a Teamsters executive called the proposal "offensive" and a non-starter.

In June, Yellow informed the Teamsters that the corporation would run out of money by August if the union didn't approve the contract change. In reply, Teamsters General President issued a video to workers, telling them not to forget that the "Teamsters have already given back everything they possibly could to keep Yellow afloat," according to Freight Waves.

The Teamsters have made a number of concessions to keep Yellow afloat in the past, including the suspension of pension payments for union workers between July 2009 and June 2011 and a grace period on payments as the Covid-19 Pandemic began.

Yellow then sued the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for $137 million in damages. The company alleged that the union breached the company's labor contract by "unjustifiably blocking" its One Yellow network overhaul, further inflaming tensions.

“After decades of gross mismanagement, Yellow blew through a $700 million bailout from the federal government, and now it wants workers to foot the bill,"Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien said in a release in June. For a company that loves to cry poor, Yellow’s executives seem to have no problem paying a team of high-priced lawyers to wage a public relations battle—all in a failed attempt to mask their incompetence.”

In an effort to stave off the company's fifth possible bankruptcy since the Great Recession, Yellow Chief Financial Officer Dan Olivier attempted to defer health, welfare and pension contributions for the months of July and August, according to Freight Waves. Olivier said the company's inability to proceed with One Yellow, combined with challenging business conditions, was forcing the company to rapidly exhaust its liquidity.

However, the Central State Pension and Health Funds, which covers half of the Teamsters employed by Yellow, denied the company's request. Then, on Monday, workers were informed that Yellow had missed its $50 million June contribution and would withhold its July contribution. The company will be kicked out of the pension fund on Sunday.

"We have made numerous offers over several months to increase wages. The most recent offer included nearly an $11 increase in total compensation over the five year contract, yet the union never brought that offer to its members," a Yellow spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. That’s the height of irresponsibility, especially when 30,000 jobs are at stake and our union employees pay a combined $15 million in annual dues to an IBT that is not representing their best interests."

The Teamsters dismissed Yellow's statement, contending that “If there is a shutdown, it will be Yellow Corp.’s own doing," according to Freight Waves.

Shortly after the Fund made its decision, the Teamsters issued a strike notice. In a statement, O'Brien said the corporations' "gross mismanagement" is an "affront to the livelihoods and well-being of 22,000 Teamsters nationwide."

Yellow tried to delay a strike, requesting an injunction in federal court in Kansas. In its filing, Yellow said it would likely filing for Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy unless the court ruled in its favor.

On Friday, the judge denied the injunction, giving union workers the go-ahead to begin striking as early as July 24. Although, the company said it would appeal the court's decision and continue its breach of contract lawsuit against the Teamsters.

“The court, recognizing a strike would likely kill the company, resulting in the loss of 30,000 jobs, cautioned the Union — that while it won today’s battle, it could very well lose the war,” Yellow said in a statement.