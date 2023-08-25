Why the Fed May Pause Again in September

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell channeled his inner poet in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Friday.

In closely watched remarks on the economy and interest rates, the central bank chief admitted that he and his colleagues were “navigating by the stars under cloudy skies” when it comes to determining whether runaway inflation is finally under control or whether a surprisingly strong economy may require the Fed to pump the brakes a few more times.

Overall, the speech at the annual Fed conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, was modestly “hawkish” wonk-speak for leaning toward the possibility of more hikes this year.

But it was far less stern than Powell’s remarks at last year's conference. And the markets took it in stride. Here’s a look at what Powell said and what he actually meant.

What he said: “Although inflation has moved down from its peak—a welcome development—it remains too high. We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate."

What he meant: In short: “Mission not yet accomplished.”

More dovish-leaning economists – and many Democrats running for office in 2024 – wanted to hear Powell suggest that the Fed’s blazing-fast campaign of 11 rate hikes the last year and half was over and that the bank would not hike at its next meeting in September and probably not again this year.

Powell swatted that idea away at the very top, assuring that all the initial news headlines out of his speech would say some version of “Fed prepared to raise rates even further.”

Once Powell accomplished that semi-hawkish baseline, however, he eased off to suggest if inflation continues to drift down toward the bank’s target of 2 percent and the economy doesn’t strongly re-accelerate, it’s still possible the rate hikes are done for now.

What he said: “We are attentive to signs that the economy may not be cooling as expected.”

What he meant: In short: “Yes we’ve seen the Atlanta Fed’s prediction of nearly 6 percent growth in the third quarter, and it freaks us out, too.”

The Atlanta Federal Reserve maintains a real-time gross domestic product growth forecasting model called “GDPNow.” It is currently expecting the economy to roar ahead at a 5.9 percent pace in the third quarter. That number could suggest the Fed’s rate hikes thus far have been nowhere near enough to slow down growth and reduce upward pressure on prices.

Such a number would almost certainly require more rate hikes.

But many economists believe that the almost 6 percent growth number will come down by the time the quarter is over, pulled lower in part by sharply higher rates on mortgages, auto loans and credit cards, plus tighter bank lending standards. Powell here was clearly nodding to the risk a re-accelerating economy would pose to getting inflation back to around 2 percent.

But earlier in his remarks, Powell also said the rapid rate-hike campaign put the Fed “in a position to proceed carefully.”

Taken together, analysts on Friday suggested Powell intended to maintain expectations for another pause in rate hikes at the Fed’s September meeting while keeping open the possibility of more increases later in the year.

What he said: “We expect this labor market re-balancing to continue. Evidence that the tightness in the labor market is no longer easing could also call for a monetary policy response.”

What he meant: In short: “I’m still worried about wage inflation.”

While job gains have moderated a bit they continue to come in strong. The numbers for August, out next week, are also expected to show robust gains.

Wage gains have slowed somewhat and job openings have declined a bit, but the labor market remains tight, putting pressure on employers to pay more to attract workers.

That’s certainly good for workers, but employers also pass on labor costs to consumers in the form of higher prices. So the Fed wants to see wages rising slightly faster than inflation (meaning that workers actually have more money in their pockets) but does not want a higher spiral in compensation that could spike overall inflation again.

What he said: “We are navigating by the stars under cloudy skies. … We will keep at it until the job is done.”

What he meant: “Man this is super-hard.”

Powell, waxing poetic, basically said what every economist and Fed watcher knows: We are in a totally unique economic moment in which Covid-era inflation – driven by a massive disconnect between supply and consumer demand – is fading away fairly quickly even as the economy continues to power along and the unemployment rate remains historically low.

In most traditional economic cycles, the Fed keeps rates low in periods of slow growth and limited demand and raises them once the economy starts to run too hot and risk-taking spins out of control (think of the dotcom craze and the housing market bubble.)

But there is nothing traditional about this cycle.

Progressive economists and Democrats seeking re-election, including President Joe Biden, want the Fed to recognize this and not feel any need to tighten further and potentially drive the unemployment rate up from its currently very low 3.5 percent.

Powell continued to suggest on Friday that more rate hikes could be needed, which would drive up jobless numbers, as almost always happens. But he left the door open to the idea that there may not too much more pain may be needed to squash inflation back to around 2 percent.

Bottom line: The Fed is likely to pause in September. And Powell is open to the idea that the central bank may not need to hike at all again this year.

But he’s still got his foot close to the brake pedal and will slam it down at any sign inflation is spiking up again.