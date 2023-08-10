Why Is the IRS Listening to a 21-Year-Old? (Exclusive)

Many pre-teens spend their free time playing sports, instruments or video games, but 10-year-old Aidan Hunt had a different pastime: shoving numbers into his father’s TurboTax software and eagerly watching what kind of tax bill emerged.

“I was just kind of interested in, you know, all the different types of situations and credits and incentives and disincentives for various things that went into the taxes,” the now-21-year-old said in a recent interview with The Messenger.

Today Hunt, who works in a temporary position in the information technology department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill — he graduated in May — is the youngest member in history to sit on the Internal Revenue Service’s Advisory Council. The more-than-30-person body, which advises the IRS commissioner, serves as “an organized public forum for discussion of relevant tax administration issues between IRS officials and representatives of the public,” the tax agency says.

Hunt’s three-year appointment to the panel last January, when he was just 20 and still in college studying for a bachelor’s degree in computer science and linguistics, is raising some eyebrows.

IRSAC, as the council is known, has been around since 1953 and is “intended to advise frontline IRS execs,” said Robert E. McKenzie, a tax lawyer at Saul Ewing in Chicago who served on the council during the 2007-09 financial crisis. “It’s feedback from people who know what they are doing — accountants, enrolled agents, lawyers. I can’t see what he [ Hunt ] can add.”

Flush with roughly $59 billion in extra funding over a decade, the nation’s tax collector has embarked on a 10-year plan to increase its audits of family offices, high-wealth individual taxpayers, large partnerships and big corporations. In 2012, the IRS audited 136 of every 1,000 taxpayers making at least $10 million, or 13.6% of that income level. By 2017, the rate had plunged by more than half to 6.3%.

Last month, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said the agency was scrutinizing 100 high-income individuals misusing lucrative tax incentives in Puerto Rico. (Read more: The IRS Is Hunting Millionaire Tax Cheats: Here’s Who Is Most at Risk and Why Logan Paul and Other ‘Bold-Faced Names’ in Puerto Rico Could Land in IRS Spotlight)

Meantime, the IRS and Biden administration have promised not to ramp up scrutiny of businesses and households making less than $400,000 a year.

Amid those priorities, two senior former IRS executives who asked not to be named, citing ongoing contact with the agency, called Hunt’s appointment, variously, “stupid” and “ridiculous.”

“It’s hard to understand why you would put someone, however talented they maybe, in that seat,” one of the former executives told The Messenger.

IRS senior spokesperson Terry L. Lemons said Wednesday that Hunt, one of roughly 90 applicants to the role, had been “a breath of fresh air.”

“One of the things we have noticed is that we we’re tending to pull people from the same areas — accounting, legal,” Lemons said. “We wanted a richer, more diverse set of voices in this council, because they provide some really important insights for the IRS.”

Sitting With the Pros

Hunt joins a panel of people two and three times his age, most with decades-long careers in tax law, accounting, corporate finance and payroll services, both in the private sector and academia. One council colleague, for example, is Susan Nakano, a senior manager of corporate tax at financial services giant Discover Financial Services.

The council is a volunteer position and meets for two-day stretches five times a year; the federal government pays for lodging and travel to IRS headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Its crowning moment comes when it issues an annual report in November detailing what the perennially lambasted tax agency should focus on. One victory cited in last year’s report: The IRS followed the council’s recommendation to launch fully a digital portal allowing taxpayers and their representatives appealing a tax bill to communicate and exchange documents electronically.

Kelly H. Myers, a tax consultant outside Huntsville, Alabama, who served on the council from 2020 through 2022, said that with the accounting field aging and shrinking, the question is “How do we get that 21-year-old interested in being a revenue agent?”

But Hunt, who lives in Durham, North Carolina, said he’s not interested in becoming a revenue agent — an IRS auditor — or pursuing a certified public accountant credential or, at least for now, studying tax law.

“I've thought about going to law school at various points in my life, but for the time being, as far as my current plan, I think I'd like to try working for a few years and that would be in the IT field,” he said.

Hunt wants to advise IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel on collecting taxes due on payments made through apps like Venmo. Courtesy of Aidan Hunt

Tax Returns and Pink Floyd

Hunt grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina, the only child of an electrical engineer and a human resources employee for a local air conditioning company. He recalled going to the public library as a pre-teen and leafing through IRS booklets on how to fill out a federal income tax return.

“I was just kind of interested in, you know, all the different scenarios that had to be accounted for,” he said. Asked about hobbies, he mentioned walks in the Blue Ridge Mountain lowlands and his collection of Pink Floyd, Rush and Iron Maiden vinyl records.

Individuals must apply to the IRS Advisory Council. Hunt said he came across application forms on the tax agency’s website after working at a local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance clinic in Hillsborough, North Carolina. The nationwide network of clinics is overseen by the IRS but run by local tax professionals.

“I've always had an interest in serving on some kind of government board or commission or something,” Hunt said about his application. “You know, even when I was in high school, I always watched the video of the school board meeting to see what they were talking about.”

Hunt is part of the council’s Small Business/Self-Employed group, which looks at tax issues faced by the millions of Americans who make up the country’s economic engine. One focus of the IRS’s scrutiny: fraud with the Employee Retention Credit, Paycheck Protection loans and related multi-billion dollar relief programs intended to help struggling businesses and their owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Small Business Administration estimates that $200 billion in loans, or 17% of the total, was doled out to fraudsters.

Amid that challenge, Houston-based tax lawyer Dean Zerbe said Hunt’s appointment seemed odd.

“Maybe they’re thinking, ‘Well, we want to understand how to reach out to college kids; this is a group we want to recruit from; this is a group we’re having difficulties with on compliance,’” said Zerbe, who served as senior counsel and tax counsel for the Senate Finance Committee from 2001-2008. But, he added, “You do want to have clarity with why this person was appointed and what this person brings to the table.”

Hunt, in fact, is eager to have the ear of Commissioner Werfel on a big issue. A new tax rule starting this year requires people who get paid for goods and services on PayPal, Venmo, Etsy and other mobile apps to report those business transactions to the IRS if they total more than $600 a year. The previous threshold was more than $20,000 across more than 200 transactions. E-commerce platforms will send users and the IRS forms detailing the transactions, which must be detailed on next year's individual tax returns.

“There's not a single place where you're putting that number” on a return, Hunt said. “So I think the hard part is really just figuring out how are we going to account for all those possibilities and not wind up auditing people or sending notices to people that actually did do the right thing.”