Why Are Open Houses Attracting Fewer Visitors?

At New York City open houses, cheese plates go untouched and wine stays in the bottle.

In fact, it's not uncommon for no one to show up at all. During a recent weekend in May, 73 out of 229 open houses surveyed by brokerage Compass reported zero attendance. In Manhattan, 40% of open houses had zero visitors, along with 19% of those in Brooklyn. Most of the following weekends since showed similar traffic, according to Compass.

In the past “if nobody was showing up, that meant that something was really wrong,” Coldwell Banker Warburg broker Ellen Sykes said. “I've seen two listings, where the price is about where it should be, and I'm not getting traffic. It's really weird.”

Open houses are becoming less common across the country. Only 1% of buyers used open houses as a first step in their home search process in 2022, according to a report by the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

Compass agent Sandra Levykh said she’s stopped doing traditional open houses completely. Now, she holds open houses by appointment, where potential buyers can book a time to view a home.

Doing so filters out not serious visitors, who used to wander into open houses out of curiosity, not because they were thinking of moving. In order to book an appointment, prospective buyers must provide their full name and contact information.

“We don't want to waste the seller's time. We don't want to waste the buyer’s time. We want to get the deal done,” Levykh said.

“But we always have curious neighbors,” Levykh added. “We actually welcome curious neighbors. Perhaps they know someone who wants to buy.”

The change occurred during the pandemic. During lockdowns, real estate agents were not allowed to show houses in person. The restrictions sparked innovation, with more and better virtual showings.

The internet has become central to the buying process, with 96% of buyers searching for homes online last year, according to the NAR report.

Still, open houses aren’t completely dead. Public showings do exist, but are less common, and broker opens — open houses that allow other agents to preview the home for their clients — are more frequent, especially for higher priced listings.

“Open houses aren’t the be-all and end-all,” Levykh said.