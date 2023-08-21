Why Are Burning Man Tickets So Cheap This Year? - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Why Are Burning Man Tickets So Cheap This Year?

Extreme heat, high costs and influencers are driving people away from the event

Published |Updated
Rocio Fabbro
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Burning Man takes place every year in the Nevada Desert.David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images

Tickets to this year’s Burning Man are going for rock bottom prices, as scorching temperatures and less-than-ideal conditions at last year’s event extinguish excitement.

The self-described cultural movement at the temporary Black Rock City encampment in the Nevada desert runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, and culminates in the burning of a massive wooden effigy.

Official tickets are priced at $575 and parking passes cost $150 on the event's official website. While resellers often upcharge tickets for popular events — like Taylor Swift concerts or Inter Miami CF games starring Lionel Messi — Burning Man tickets are being resold at prices far below face value. 

Some tickets for the event were going for as little as $121 on the ticket reselling site VividSeats. (Burning Man has said its own Secure Ticket Exchange Program is the only guaranteed safe way to buy or sell tickets.)

It’s common for tickets to become available in the days before the event, according to veteran ‘Burners’ — as attendees are called — speaking to SFGate. This year is different.

Intense weather conditions at the 2022 event has some Burners reluctant to return. Teams last year worked 16-to-18-hour days in almost 100 degree heat and the lake bed dried out, creating difficult-to-maneuver sand dunes and dust storms, one Burner, Shri Ganeshram, told SFGate.

Others are deterred by the sky-high costs of attending the event, which can reach $1,500, including the entry ticket, parking, Nevada’s Live Entertainment Tax, and other fees, SFGate reported.

Read More

A recent wave of Covid-19 cases, as well as higher travel costs over Labor Day weekend and the overrunning of the event by social media influencers are also factors in some Burners’ decisions to take a break from Burning Man.

Some 60,000 attendees are expected this year, 20,000 fewer than the participant cap put in place in 2019, longtime Burner Scottie Oceano Ingallinella told The San Francisco Standard.

Burning Man was founded in 1986 by an organization of artists, filmmakers and photographers. It was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.