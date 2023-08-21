Why Are Burning Man Tickets So Cheap This Year?

Tickets to this year’s Burning Man are going for rock bottom prices, as scorching temperatures and less-than-ideal conditions at last year’s event extinguish excitement.

The self-described cultural movement at the temporary Black Rock City encampment in the Nevada desert runs from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4, and culminates in the burning of a massive wooden effigy.

Official tickets are priced at $575 and parking passes cost $150 on the event's official website. While resellers often upcharge tickets for popular events — like Taylor Swift concerts or Inter Miami CF games starring Lionel Messi — Burning Man tickets are being resold at prices far below face value.

Some tickets for the event were going for as little as $121 on the ticket reselling site VividSeats. (Burning Man has said its own Secure Ticket Exchange Program is the only guaranteed safe way to buy or sell tickets.)

It’s common for tickets to become available in the days before the event, according to veteran ‘Burners’ — as attendees are called — speaking to SFGate. This year is different.

Intense weather conditions at the 2022 event has some Burners reluctant to return. Teams last year worked 16-to-18-hour days in almost 100 degree heat and the lake bed dried out, creating difficult-to-maneuver sand dunes and dust storms, one Burner, Shri Ganeshram, told SFGate.

Others are deterred by the sky-high costs of attending the event, which can reach $1,500, including the entry ticket, parking, Nevada’s Live Entertainment Tax, and other fees, SFGate reported.

A recent wave of Covid-19 cases, as well as higher travel costs over Labor Day weekend and the overrunning of the event by social media influencers are also factors in some Burners’ decisions to take a break from Burning Man.

Some 60,000 attendees are expected this year, 20,000 fewer than the participant cap put in place in 2019, longtime Burner Scottie Oceano Ingallinella told The San Francisco Standard.

Burning Man was founded in 1986 by an organization of artists, filmmakers and photographers. It was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.