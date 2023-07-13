Wholesale Prices Ease, Offering More Evidence That Inflation Is Moderating

Wholesale prices rose less than expected in June, according to a Labor Department report released Thursday, in yet another sign that inflation is falling.

The producer price index, a measure of prices for final demand goods and services, increased 0.1%, compared to 0.9% in May on an annual basis. The index has been steadily falling for the last 13 months and is at its lowest level since December 2020, before the pandemic began.

For June, the PPI increased 0.1%, compared to the Dow Jones estimate for 0.2%. Prices for goods was unchanged, and the index for services rose 0.2%.

Core PPI, a measure that excludes food and energy, also rose 0.1%, in line with expectations.

The report followed the release Wednesday of Consumer Price Index, a major gauge for inflation. The CPI rose 3% in June over the past 12 months, compared with 4% in May, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said. The CPI rose 0.2% from May to June, compared with a 0.1% month-over-month increase in May.

The Consumer Price Index measures what people pay for goods and services, and the Producer Price Index, measures the same for businesses.

Every downward tick in inflation reduces the odds that Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates in the future.

The Fed has raised rates 10 times since March 2022 in its battle to hold inflation at its target rate of 2%. It took a break from raising rates at its June 13-14 meeting, with policymakers saying they needed more time to gauge how well their efforts were faring. But the Fed is widely expected to raise its benchmark rate by another quarter point when it meets July 25-26.

The Fed's key rate is currently at a 16-year high of 5% to 5.25%. The question is whether it will have to raise rates later in the year, as well.

"If soft inflation readings persist throughout the summer, coupled with some slowing in economic activity, it would support our view that the Fed will forgo another rate hike, and instead hold the fed funds rate at an elevated 5.25% - 5.5% range for the remainder of the year," Nationwide Chief Economist Kathy Bostjancic said.