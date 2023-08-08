WHO Says Batch of Cough Syrup Made in India Had 2 to 20 Times Safe Limit of Toxic Chemicals

The World Health Organization flagged a batch of cough syrup made in India as "unsafe," saying it was contaminated with toxic chemicals that could prove lethal if consumed at a high enough dose.

The alert on Monday warns local regulators and consumers that a batch of Cold Out syrup, used to treat symptoms of the common cold and allergies, contained more than two to 21 times safe levels of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol. The chemicals are “toxic to humans and when consumed and can prove fatal,” the WHO said in a statement.

"The substandard batch of the product referenced in this Alert is unsafe and its use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," WHO said.

The effects of the toxic chemicals include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, and acute kidney injury. Fabrice Coffrini/Getty

The chemicals can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, headache and acute kidney injury.

The batch found to be contaminated was found in Iraq and produced in India, however the WHO warns that the product may have been distributed to other countries via informal channels. Although the alert is only applicable to one batch of the syrup, the global health organization urges caution around the product in general.

The WHO recommends against using the cold medicine and to seek medical help if they experience side-effects after use.

Bloomberg News alerted the WHO in July about the contaminated batch after testing a sample of Cold Out syrup obtained in Baghdad, as part of an investigation.

Since 2022, the WHO has issued five other alerts regarding contaminated liquid medicines, the most recent in July for a cold syrup obtained Cameroon that was also found to be contaminated with diethylene glycol.