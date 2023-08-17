White Starbucks Manager, Awarded More Than $25 Million in Racial Discrimination Suit, Gets Another $2.7 Million - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

White Starbucks Manager, Awarded More Than $25 Million in Racial Discrimination Suit, Gets Another $2.7 Million

The court ordered Starbucks to pay Phillips in back and front pay, as well as tax gross damages

Published |Updated
Lily Meier
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The lawsuit came after a Starbucks employee called the police on two black men who had asked to use the bathroom before ordering.Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

A Former Starbucks manager who won $25.5 million in a discrimination suit against the coffee empire, will receive an additional $2.7 million for back pay as well as other damages, according to court records.

Sharon Phillips, who is White, oversaw the company's operations in the mid-Atlantic region, and claimed she was fired because of racial discrimination.

Her lawsuit came after a worker at a Philadelphia Starbucks called the police, who arrested two Black men after they asked to use the bathroom before placing their orders.

In her lawsuit, Phillips alleged that the company "took steps to punish white employees who had not been involved in the arrests." She claimed she ignored guidance to put a white employee on administrative leave for alleged discriminatory behavior she believed was false.

She was then fired, and later sued the coffee giant claiming her "complaints of race discrimination were a motivating and/or determinative factor in Defendant's [Starbucks] discriminatory and retaliatory treatment" towards her.

In June, a jury found that Phillips was discriminated against and awarded her $25.6 million.

On Wednesday, the court ordered that the company pay Phillips an additional $2.7 million in back pay and what she would have made at the company had she not been fired, according to court records.

Read More

Starbucks did not immediately reply to The Messenger's request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.