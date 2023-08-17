White Starbucks Manager, Awarded More Than $25 Million in Racial Discrimination Suit, Gets Another $2.7 Million

A Former Starbucks manager who won $25.5 million in a discrimination suit against the coffee empire, will receive an additional $2.7 million for back pay as well as other damages, according to court records.
Sharon Phillips, who is White, oversaw the company's operations in the mid-Atlantic region, and claimed she was fired because of racial discrimination.
Her lawsuit came after a worker at a Philadelphia Starbucks called the police, who arrested two Black men after they asked to use the bathroom before placing their orders.
In her lawsuit, Phillips alleged that the company "took steps to punish white employees who had not been involved in the arrests." She claimed she ignored guidance to put a white employee on administrative leave for alleged discriminatory behavior she believed was false.
She was then fired, and later sued the coffee giant claiming her "complaints of race discrimination were a motivating and/or determinative factor in Defendant's [Starbucks] discriminatory and retaliatory treatment" towards her.
In June, a jury found that Phillips was discriminated against and awarded her $25.6 million.
On Wednesday, the court ordered that the company pay Phillips an additional $2.7 million in back pay and what she would have made at the company had she not been fired, according to court records.
- Starbucks Ordered to Pay $26 Million to Former Manager Who Alleged She Was Fired for Being White
- Goldman Settles Gender Discrimination Suit for $215 Million
- Messi’s Inter Miami Receives Another $75 Million Investment from Ares Management
- Millions Awarded to Cops Accused of Shaving Arrestee’s Eyebrows, Drawing Hitler Mustache
- Tyrese Gibson Sues Home Depot for $1 Million After Alleged Racial Profiling
- The 1975 Stays Mum on Malaysia Controversy as $2.7 Million Fine Deadline Looms
Starbucks did not immediately reply to The Messenger's request for comment.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With RussiaBusiness
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment