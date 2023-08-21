Progressive Insurance is the latest U.S. company targeted by social conservatives in court for discrimination over programs that benefit minorities.
Nathan Roberts, owner of truck dispatching company Freedom Truck Dispatch, sued Progressive on Wednesday alleging that the insurance carrier's black-owned business grants were racist, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in northern Ohio.
Roberts, who is white, sued the insurance giant for not allowing “non-Black owned small business(es) to even apply” for its $25,000 black-owned small business grant.
American First Legal, a legal group founded by former Trump advisor Stephen Miller, is representing Roberts. The organization claims to be the antidote to the American Civil Liberties Union, by "fighting back against lawless executive actions and the radical left."
“Progressive’s racially-discriminatory arrangement is offensive to the American ideal, and we will fight to vindicate his rights and the rights of all similarly situated Americans,” Gene Hamilton, General Counsel of American First Legal said in a statement.
Progressive cited that “multiple studies have shown how inequities have made it harder for Black entrepreneurs to access capital,” noting that the grant to purchase vehicles was formed with the intention of providing assistance in “alleviat[ing] this challenge.”
America First Legal group was also behind separate lawsuits against retailer Target for allegedly misleading investors on the impact of backlash against its Pride month collection and cereal maker Kellogg for allegedly discriminating against straight white men in hiring practices.
"We will oppose the radical left’s anti-jobs, anti-freedom, anti-faith, anti-borders, anti-police, and anti-American crusade," it says on its website.
