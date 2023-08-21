Where US Rents Are Rising Fastest
The national median rent price is set to shatter the record next month
As homeowners remain handcuffed to their pandemic housing investments, purchased during the time of low interest rates, a lack of inventory has millions of would-be buyers renting.
As a result, rents have steadily risen nationally, with the exception of a slight decrease in May, according to a report by Rent.com.
The national median rent price is now $2,038, just $15 less than levels from August 2022 when prices peaked at $2,053.
If rents continue to rise at the average rate of 5% since February, next month’s national price is expected to surpass August 2022’s record of $2,053 by nearly $5, setting another historical high.
Since 2019, monthly rents have risen by 25% — or more than $400.
The Northeast is the most expensive region in the nation, with rents growing by 4.7% yearly, followed by the Midwest, where rents have risen by 4.3%. Still, the Midwest remains the most affordable with a median rent of approximately $1,400.
- Manhattan Rent Reaches Record High at $5,588
- San Diego Overtakes San Francisco on New List of Cities With Most Expensive Rents
- ‘This Is Us’ Star Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66
- Millions of US Tenants Face Eviction as Rent Prices Soar
- Shakira’s Sons Sasha and Milan Accompany Singer in Sweet Music Video: Watch
- Looming Rent Hikes May Leave Many Americans Out on the Street
The top states experiencing the greatest year-over-year rent increases are:
- South Dakota: +22.6%
- Mississippi: +22.4%
- Iowa: +14.3%
- New York: +13%
- North Dakota: +11.7%
- Wisconsin: +9.6%
- Minnesota: +8.8%
- Arkansas: +8.6%
- Michigan: +8.6%
- Indiana: +8.2%
The West is the only region to have yearly declines, with a 1.1% decrease year-over-year. The South has remained steady.
The states with the largest yearly declines are:
- Washington: -7.7%
- Pennsylvania: -5.8%
- Oregon: -5.7%
- Utah: -5%
- Nevada: -4.2%
- Texas: -3.4%
- Florida: -2.8%
- Maryland: -2.7%
- Oklahoma: -2.6%
- Idaho: -2.5%
- SEC Starts Clamping Down on NFTs, Slaps LA Media Company with $6.1 Million in PenaltiesBusiness
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- McDonald’s ‘No-Poaching’ Antitrust Lawsuit Gets a Second WindBusiness
- Diddy Claims Diageo Sabotaged His Liquor Brand with ‘No Agave’ in Escalating FeudBusiness
- Boston Scientific Shares Up Nearly 6% After Promising Results for AFib Heart DeviceBusiness
- Walt Disney Pictures Visual Effects Workers File to UnionizeBusiness
- Burn, Baby, Burn: Exxon Mobil Says Oil Isn’t Going Away and the World Won’t Meet Its Climate GoalsBusiness
- Credit Repair Companies Reach $2.7 Billion Settlement Over Illegal FeesBusiness
- From India to the Stars: How Karen Mitchell Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Wig BusinessBusiness
- Quiet Cutting May Be the New Quiet Quitting: ReportBusiness
- Avon Parent Natura & Co Explores Body Shop Sale Amid Revenue DropBusiness
- Opioid Distributor Mallinckrodt Subpoenaed by Grand Jury; Files Bankruptcy — AgainBusiness