Where US Rents Are Rising Fastest

The national median rent price is set to shatter the record next month

Published |Updated
Sasha Jones
As homeowners remain handcuffed to their pandemic housing investments, purchased during the time of low interest rates, a lack of inventory has millions of would-be buyers renting. 

As a result, rents have steadily risen nationally, with the exception of a slight decrease in May, according to a report by Rent.com.

The national median rent price is now $2,038, just $15 less than levels from August 2022 when prices peaked at $2,053.

If rents continue to rise at the average rate of 5% since February, next month’s national price is expected to surpass August 2022’s record of $2,053 by nearly $5, setting another historical high.

Since 2019, monthly rents have risen by 25% — or more than $400.

The Northeast is the most expensive region in the nation, with rents growing by 4.7% yearly, followed by the Midwest, where rents have risen by 4.3%. Still, the Midwest remains the most affordable with a median rent of approximately $1,400. 

House for rent
A lack of home inventory has caused rents to skyrocket since 2019Getty Images
The top states experiencing the greatest year-over-year rent increases are:

  • South Dakota: +22.6%
  • Mississippi: +22.4%
  • Iowa: +14.3%
  • New York: +13%
  • North Dakota: +11.7%
  • Wisconsin: +9.6%
  • Minnesota: +8.8%
  • Arkansas: +8.6%
  • Michigan: +8.6%
  • Indiana: +8.2%

The West is the only region to have yearly declines, with a 1.1% decrease year-over-year. The South has remained steady. 

The states with the largest yearly declines are:

  • Washington: -7.7%
  • Pennsylvania: -5.8%
  • Oregon: -5.7%
  • Utah: -5%
  • Nevada: -4.2%
  • Texas: -3.4%
  • Florida: -2.8%
  • Maryland: -2.7%
  • Oklahoma: -2.6%
  • Idaho: -2.5%
