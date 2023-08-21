Where US Rents Are Rising Fastest

As homeowners remain handcuffed to their pandemic housing investments, purchased during the time of low interest rates, a lack of inventory has millions of would-be buyers renting.

As a result, rents have steadily risen nationally, with the exception of a slight decrease in May, according to a report by Rent.com.

The national median rent price is now $2,038, just $15 less than levels from August 2022 when prices peaked at $2,053.

If rents continue to rise at the average rate of 5% since February, next month’s national price is expected to surpass August 2022’s record of $2,053 by nearly $5, setting another historical high.

Since 2019, monthly rents have risen by 25% — or more than $400.

The Northeast is the most expensive region in the nation, with rents growing by 4.7% yearly, followed by the Midwest, where rents have risen by 4.3%. Still, the Midwest remains the most affordable with a median rent of approximately $1,400.

A lack of home inventory has caused rents to skyrocket since 2019 Getty Images

The top states experiencing the greatest year-over-year rent increases are:

South Dakota: +22.6%

Mississippi: +22.4%

Iowa: +14.3%

New York: +13%

North Dakota: +11.7%

Wisconsin: +9.6%

Minnesota: +8.8%

Arkansas: +8.6%

Michigan: +8.6%

Indiana: +8.2%

The West is the only region to have yearly declines, with a 1.1% decrease year-over-year. The South has remained steady.

The states with the largest yearly declines are: