When Will EV Prices Come Down to Earth?

When the Chevrolet Bolt goes out of production later this year, it will leave a gaping hole in the U.S. EV market, as one of only two battery-electric vehicles with a starting price below $30,000.

While sales have gained traction over the last several years, industry analysts agree that the high cost of today’s EVs is as serious a roadblock to widespread acceptance as range and the lack of a widespread charging network.

A year ago, surging raw material costs helped drive the average transaction price for a new EV to a record $66,135 — nearly $18,000 more than the average new model, overall, according to Cox Automotive. But more relief may be in sight.S

Still, the high price tag has been “a big challenge” to widespread EV adoption, said Stellantis Chief Manufacturing Officer Arnaud Deboeuf.

EV sales jumped from a 1% U.S. market share in 2019 to 5% for all of 2022. But the share was stuck at 7.3% for the first half of 2023, said Stephanie Brinley, associate director of autoIntelligence for S&P Global Mobility, adding that high prices could short-circuit efforts to reach 50% by 2030.

Now, however, EV buyers could be in for a break. Early this year, Tesla announced the first in a series of price cuts for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

“And, if the big gorilla in the room is cutting prices, everyone else has to follow,” said Mark Schermer, an analyst with Cox.

Ford last month slashed the price of its F-150 Lightning pickup by up to $9,979, after earlier trimming the cost of its Mach-E SUV. General Motors cut Bolt prices by up to $6,300. And others are following.

EV average transaction prices — what buyers pay after factoring in discounts and options — slipped to $61,000 in January and $53,469 in July, Cox said in a new study. In contrast, new vehicle prices overall jumped from $48,016 to $48,334 over the last 12 months. The EV price penalty is now around $5,000.

Price cuts have clearly played a role. And more could follow as automakers flesh out their EV portfolios.

While the 2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ will cost over $100,000, Chevrolet’s Equinox EV will start “around $30,000,” CEO Mary Barra said. And Barra last month revealed an all-new Bolt is in development, prices expected to start in the mid-$20,000 range.

The next-generation Bolt will use new Ultium batteries which GM hopes to bring down to $87 per kilowatt-hour compared with $150 for the outgoing model’s current technology. With a 66 kWh pack, that would save over $4,000 per vehicle.

GM is just one of many automakers working up entry-level EVs. Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed at least one new model, widely reported to be named the Model 2 and expected to come in at or under $30,000.

Last week, EV startup Fisker confirmed plans for a crossover dubbed PEAR — short for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution." Founder and CEO Henrik Fisker promised it will start at $29,900.

And PEAR should qualify for federal EV incentives of up to $7,500. Unfortunately, for many automakers and auto buyers, the Inflation Reduction Act passed last year set local sourcing requirements that stripped those credit from many EVs. But an array of new U.S. assembly and battery plants are under construction by manufacturers as diverse as Toyota, Hyundai and Vietnamese start-up VinFast. So, more models should qualify under the IRA in coming years.

Higher production volumes also will help drive down costs. Ford originally tooled up to build 25,000 Lightning annually. That will reach a 150,000 run-rate by year-end, Ford crediting economies of scale for the pickup’s price cuts.

But as buyers are finding more EVs available on dealer lots this year as production catches up — and, in some cases, exceeds — current demand. Shoppers are even finding it easier to negotiate deals, according to Sam Abuelsamid, principal auto analyst with Guidehouse Insights

EVs, meanwhile are “about a third simpler to build” than vehicles using internal combustion engines, said Jominy, something newer models should take advantage of. CEO Fisker said PEAR will use 35% fewer parts than comparable EVs today. Tesla is using large-scale castings to eliminate hundreds of individual stamped pieces — and the labor needed to put them together.

So, the current $5,000 EV price penalty should continue to narrow, said Tyson Jominy, lead analyst with J.D. Power, some forecasts predicting price parity by late this decade. And that doesn’t factor in the lower energy and maintenance costs that eventually should make battery vehicles more affordable to own and operate.

But there are potential headwinds, ranging from rising labor costs to uncertain commodity prices.

With rising production threatening to overwhelm current supplies, lithium jumped from barely $7,000 a ton in early 2021 to around $75,000 by the end of last year, reported DailyMetalPrice.com. In recent months, however, it’s been bouncing back and forth between $20,000 and $40,000 a ton.

“We … have that risk” of not getting enough lithium, GM CFO Paul Jacobson said during an appearance at a Deutsche Bank conference in June. So, the automaker has been directly investing in several lithium mining and refining operations. So have other automakers like Ford, while battery recycling ventures are also getting heavy funding.

The industry is well aware that, even as EV range increases and new chargers pop up across the country, pricing remains a serious challenge.

“Automakers have no choice,” said Sam Abuelsamid, lead auto analyst with Guidehouse Insights. “If they hope to hit their target of 50% EV penetration by 2030, there’s no way around the need to bring more affordable EVs to market.”