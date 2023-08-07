Where Wind Power Is Blowing Money

Siemens Energy, one of the world's biggest wind turbine manufacturers, said Monday that its business in that sector will likely generate a $5 billion annual loss this year.

The German industrial giant, which makes everything from gas turbines to electrical transformers, is dealing with higher production costs, quality flaws and unprofitable contracts in its onshore wind business. It said it will present the result of a strategic review of its wind business to investors in November.

Siemens Energy merged with Spanish turbine manufacturer Gamesa in 2016, a combination that has been a drag on its earnings over the past few years. In June, the company estimated it would cost $1.1 billion to resolve technical problems at the unit, which involve a part on the turbine frame that can twist over time and damage other critical components.

Siemens Energy CEO Christian Bruch has said that rapid capacity expansion and a fast introduction of new turbines has led to some of the quality problems.

Siemens Gamesa factory in northwest Germany: The company estimates it will take more than $1 billion to fix technical problems. FOCKE STRANGMANN/AFP via Getty Images

The company is the world's second largest wind turbine company behind Vestas Wind Systems in Denmark, and its travails reflect on an industry that has long struggled with rising costs, permitting issues and supply chain disruptions.

In May, Vesta offered a glimmer of hope for the sector as it reported a surprise first quarter profit, but its CEO Henrik Andersen warned the year had a long way to go. "The wind industry remains challenged by political uncertainty, slow permitting processes, and high inflation, which we expect to continue throughout 2023," he said.

Most Siemens Energy turbines are operating well and repairs will be made during regular service intervals, the company said.

Also eating away at Siemens profits are high production costs and ramp-up challenges in the company's offshore wind business. The company said it took charges against earnings in the third quarter of $600 million related to these costs.

For the third quarter, the company reported a $3.2 billion loss compared to a $620 million loss during the same period last year. A 50% increase in orders drove revenue 8% higher to $8.25 billion for the quarter.