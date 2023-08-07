What Office Landlords Are Telling Investors in the Face of Turmoil

Office landlords are in a sink-or-swim scenario.

Many tenants have pulled out of their leases, put office space onto the sublease market or reduced their physical footprint as hybrid or remote work continues to thrive. Among companies with 10,000 or more employees, 68% say they plan to downsize their real estate portfolio in the next three years, according to a spring 2023 survey of over 200 executives by commercial brokerage CBRE. Of all other respondents, 46% expect to do the same.

In second quarter earnings calls, some of the largest publicly held office landlords took the approach of denial, firmly stating that the office renaissance will return. The statements came despite trends hurting property owners’ pockets, and expectations that that pain will likely only get worse as vacancies increase. As of July, CMBS loan delinquency for offices is 4.96%, only behind lodging, where the delinquency rate is 5.85%, according to financial analysis platform Trepp.

Vornado Realty Trust CEO Steven Roth — who is behind nearly 20 million square feet of office space in midtown Manhattan, along with major properties in San Francisco and Chicago — opened his call by comparing offices to malls, claiming that despite the rhetoric of dying malls, such shopping centers are now “booming.”

“It seems to be that CBD [Central Business District] office in all our cities, New York included, has fallen victim to the same emotional and shortsighted view in the investment community,” Roth told investors. “Work from home is to office what the internet was to retail.”

Though some malls — especially high end and outlet malls — have found success following turmoil, many have been abandoned or demolished in recent years. Across the country, 68% of Americans live within one hour of a ‘dead mall’ — defined by high vacancy rate and low consumer traffic — and 28% of Americans had a mall torn down where they live in the last five years, according to a report by a firm specializing in 1031 tax exchanges.

Unphased vacancies and loan delinquencies, property owners assure investors that the future is bright Getty Images

Starwood Property Trust President Jeffrey DiModica repeated the mall comparison in his company’s earnings call.

“It's evolved like the mall business. The excellent malls, tenants fight to get in them. They're raising rents,” DiModica said. “The crappy malls, you will find something else. So, it's great for the media and the press to say office is in this.”

DiModica added that in a recession, he expects more employees to return to the office.

“The CEO of a major bank said to me, ‘the first person I'm going to fire in a downturn is the one working from home,’” DiModica said. “We'll do what we all did when we were kids, we'll go back into the office and wave to our bosses and try to impress them that we're there working hard.”

Starwood has defaulted on a loan backed by an Atlanta office tower and is facing debt issues on other property types. It is also in the process of converting several office properties in Washington, D.C. to residential as federal employees fail to return to the office, DiModica said during the call.

Despite acknowledging that leasing is below historic averages, SL Green Realty’s CEO Marc Holliday boasted of leasing 410,000 square feet of office space in the last quarter. To compare, in just the first two months of 2020 — before Covid-19 shaped the office landscape — the company Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), which is the largest office landlord in New York City, signed 240,000 square feet of leases.

“These performance stats are in stark contrast with the negative drumbeat of media coverage proclaiming the demise of office space,” Holliday said.

However, not all property owners are defensive.

“We have a ways to go in terms of what will be, I think, continued challenges going forward,” Blackstone — which has the largest commercial real estate portfolio in the world — President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray told investors. “There will be more foreclosures and more markdowns coming in portfolios.”