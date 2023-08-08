What Does America Want? More Twinkies

Snack-cake maker Hostess Brands says its family packs are flying off the shelves.

Hostess began to offer the 16-count, supersized packs for sweet bakes including Twinkies, CupCakes and Ding Dongs in 2022. And the bulked-up sizing has customers making repeat purchases at high volumes, CEO Andy Callahan told analysts in an earnings call on Tuesday.

Now, Hostess plans to offer family packs for more of its baked goods, including Coffee Cakes and the recently introduced Baby Bundts.

Hostess Brands’ shares rallied 3.4%, to $24, after the market close as investors responded to the report of double-digit profit growth. The company’s net revenue increased 3.5%, to $352.4 million, from the year-ago period. Profits rose nearly 12% to $126 million in the second quarter from the same time last year.

Hostess executives said the snackers who make up its customer base are downing its goods at higher rates even as their budgets tighten due to inflation.

“Consumer preferences for snacking, including sweet snacks, remains resilient even as they adjust to the current economic environment,” said Callahan. “The number of snacking occasions throughout the day continues to increase, and consumers are seeking out a wide range of options.”

Other products that helped Hostess’s earnings included its newly released Kazbars and rebranded zero sugar Voortman cookies, according to Callahan.