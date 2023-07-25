What Am I Supposed to Do With This? Americans Hold $23 Billion in Unused Gift Cards

No one knows what gift to get you, so they buy you a gift card and you stick it in your wallet, or a drawer. And then you forget about it.

According to a survey by Bankrate, 47% of U.S. adults are sitting on at least one gift card, voucher or store credit with an average value of $187. It all adds up to $23 billion in unused consumer capital.

That percentage matches Bankrate's gift card poll in July 2022, despite consumer struggles with inflation and higher interest rates over the past year.

"Putting your unused gift cards to work is a good inflation-busting strategy," said Ted Rossman, Bankrate's senior industry analysts. "This is real money, so you might as well use it."

The study showed that people with higher incomes are most likely to hold on to untapped gift cards.

Among households with $100,000 or more in income, 62% reported having unused gift cards. That compares to 37% for those making less than $50,000 per year, the study showed.

Men are sitting on more gift card value than women, at an average value of $213 compared to $163 for women.

Generationally, Gen Xers hold the highest value in unspent cards, at $251. That compares to $198 for Millennials, $168 for Gen Zers, and $145 for Baby Boomers.

