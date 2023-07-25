What Alaska Airlines May Have Just Told Us About the Future of Travel Demand

Americans’ insatiable appetite to travel might be waning, potentially marking the end of the Era of Peak Airfare.

Shares of Alaska Air Group plummeted 12% on Tuesday after the nation’s fifth-largest carrier reported a weaker-than-expected revenue outlook for the coming quarter, suggesting that post-pandemic “revenge travel” could be winding down after the current summer vacation season.

Alaska sees the domestic demand environment “evolving,” Alaska Air CEO Ben Minicucci told investors Tuesday as the airline reported a $240 million second-quarter profit and record quarterly sales of $2.8 billion. “Fares have come down from their peaks.”

U.S. airlines have been enjoying robust demand for nearly two years as travelers emerged from the global pandemic ready to visit friends and family, often without regard to the price. A string of airline reports over the past two weeks has offered hints that the travel party could be ending this year, with Alaska’s guidance the latest.

Seattle-based Alaska is primarily a domestic-focused airline, with most of its flying on the West Coast. That means a surge of international demand this year — which has benefited United Airlines and Delta Air Lines — hasn’t meant much for carriers like Alaska and Southwest.

“I think 2Q could be a high water mark for the industry,” Shane Tackett, Alaska’s chief financial officer, said on the call, noting the tougher 2022 comparisons ahead. However, fares are “still very high relative to 2019,” he noted, and the industry is projecting strong profitability for the second half of this year.

Alaska executives also noted that even with a slowdown in pricing, industry profit margins remain above 2019 levels as the industry ramps up capacity.

The company did not boost its full-year income guide as larger rivals Delta Air Lines, United, and American have recently. “Optically the implied [revenue] guide might be troubling and feed into the bearish domestic narrative,” Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth wrote Tuesday in a client note.

Alaska’s 12% drop led declines for all 10 of the largest national carriers, followed by 5% for Southwest and Frontier.

A slowdown in travel, back to a period where fares once again matter to shoppers, may also be occurring in Europe. Ryanair Group, parent of the continent’s largest ultra low-cost carrier, said Monday that “consumers may require some fare stimulation” this winter to help fill the carrier’s 25% capacity increase compared to 2019.

The Dublin-based airline cited rising mortgage rates and consumer inflation as the reasons it may need to discount.