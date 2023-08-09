WeWork’s Biggest Problems Start With Real Estate

Coming out of the pandemic, it seems like the perfect environment for WeWork to thrive: companies are reducing office leases in favor of hybrid options and people do want to get out, although perhaps not to spend 9-5 in the office five days a week.

WeWork could fill that need, if only it can survive in the meantime.

On Tuesday WeWork pulled back the curtain on its challenges, releasing a quarterly report where it revealed that “substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue.”

Since its founding, WeWork has poised itself as a tech company — a claim that upped its initial valuation — but it's problems lay within its real estate.

In order to cut costs, WeWork has exited or amended 590 leases to eliminate $12.7 billion in fixed lease payments since 2019, Interim Chief Executive Officer David Tolley said in a 13-minute call with investors Wednesday morning. The company will have to speed up its process of slashing and renegotiating lease obligations as it embarks on a 12-month turnaround plan.

The timeline means that WeWork has been pulling away from leases since it filed its initial IPO in 2019. At the time, the filing stated that the company was signing 15 year lease terms with landlords, promising $47.2 billion.

Having just received a $2 billion investment from SoftBank, its valuation was nearly the same as its rent obligations — $47 billion. Yesterday, the company posted a net loss of $397 million for the quarter, after a $635 million loss year-over-year.

Today, WeWork's systemwide real estate portfolio consists of 777 locations with 653,000 physical memberships. Its occupancy is 72%, below general office occupancy in the U.S., which is 84%, according to research firm Statista.

The company’s real estate footprint has grown at a faster rate than its memberships. In the second quarter of 2019, WeWork had 527,000 members across 528 locations, according to the IPO.

From the start, WeWork being profitable has been a question for investors. Founder Adam Neumann was ousted from his role — though with a golden parachute of $445 million — after he caused the company to bleed cash and his disastrous IPO attempt.

WeWork has exited or amended 590 leases since 2019. It will ramp up those efforts in the next 12 months in order to survive. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

In 2021, CEO Sandeep Mathrani told CNBC that he expected the company to become profitable in 2022.

“What we did through the pandemic was to correct the cost structure, right size the company, cut about $1.9 billion of costs,” Mathrani, who stepped down from his role earlier this year, said.

Mathrani added that WeWork members have increased their lease terms during the pandemic. Historically, many have been month to month, while, at the time, companies increased their contracts with the company to 15 months.

During the interview, Mathrani boasted that the pandemic accelerated hybrid work trends and that he expected more companies to choose WeWork.

“It’s actually great for us,” Mathrani said.