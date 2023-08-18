WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange Listing

Embattled office co-sharing company WeWork is executing a 1-for-40 reverse stock split in hopes of boosting its stock price to avoid losing its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.
The split is set to take place after the markets close on Sept. 1, the company said, adding that trading of its Class A and Class C common stock will begin on Sept. 5.
WeWork's shares have plummeted by about 98% over the previous year. It recently warned investors it could go under, saying earlier this month it has "substantial doubt" about it's ability to survive the next 12 months.
Currently trading at about 14 cents a share, WeWork needs to maintain a price of over $1 to keep its listing on the NYSE.
It's a dramatic fall from grace for a company that once boasted a market valuation of $47 billion under charismatic Israeli CEO Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah. It was about $110 million on Friday.
The couple's and company's dramatic rise and rapid fall were the subject of an Apple+ docuseries WeCrashed, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.
WeWork said it “does not expect the reverse stock split to impact its current or future business operations.”
New York-based WeWork’s shares dropped 13% after unveiling the reverse stock split plan. Under the plan, shareholders will receive one share for every 40 they currently own.
On Aug. 8, the co-working space provider, once valued at $47 billion, cautioned about potential bankruptcy due to its ongoing financial struggles and rising membership cancellations.
