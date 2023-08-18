WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange Listing - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Business.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange Listing

Currently trading at about 14 cents a share, WeWork needs to maintain a price of over $1 to keep its listing on the NYSE.

Published |Updated
Francisco Velasquez
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WeWork, once valued at $47 billion, cautioned about a potential bankruptcy.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Embattled office co-sharing company WeWork is executing a 1-for-40 reverse stock split in hopes of boosting its stock price to avoid losing its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The split is set to take place after the markets close on Sept. 1, the company said, adding that trading of its Class A and Class C common stock will begin on Sept. 5. 

WeWork's shares have plummeted by about 98% over the previous year. It recently warned investors it could go under, saying earlier this month it has "substantial doubt" about it's ability to survive the next 12 months.

Currently trading at about 14 cents a share, WeWork needs to maintain a price of over $1 to keep its listing on the NYSE.

It's a dramatic fall from grace for a company that once boasted a market valuation of $47 billion under charismatic Israeli CEO Adam Neumann and his wife Rebekah. It was about $110 million on Friday.

The couple's and company's dramatic rise and rapid fall were the subject of an Apple+ docuseries WeCrashed, starring Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto.

WeWork said it “does not expect the reverse stock split to impact its current or future business operations.” 

Read More

New York-based WeWork’s shares dropped 13% after unveiling the reverse stock split plan. Under the plan, shareholders will receive one share for every 40 they currently own.

On Aug. 8, the co-working space provider, once valued at $47 billion, cautioned about potential bankruptcy due to its ongoing financial struggles and rising membership cancellations.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Business.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.