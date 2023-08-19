Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 Million

A California oceanfront property, recently featured on HBO’s hit sci-fi show Westwold, has sold for $16.25 million, according to the listing agents.
The sale of the property known as the Crescent House—named after its crescent-shaped swimming pool—is the most expensive in Encinitas, California, one of the listing agents, Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman, told The Wall Street Journal.
The 6,329 square-foot contemporary home sits on a 74-foot tall hill overlooking the Pacific Ocean. A gourmet chef’s kitchen, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows surround a central courtyard complete with a crescent-shaped infinity pool.
The home was built in 2003 and designed by three-time Architectural Digest Top 100 designer Wallace E. Cunningham, according to the property’s listing. In 2020, the home was featured on the season three premiere of HBO’s Westworld.
The house was sold by Lance Williams and Eileen Quinn who paid $11.1 million in 2015 for the home, The Wall Street Journal reported.
