Westchester Snowbirds Get New Palm Beach Non-Stop Flight for the Winter

Delta Air Lines will begin offering direct flights between Palm Beach International Airport and New York suburb Westchester County in the fall, connecting two of the wealthiest parts of the U.S., according to PBI.
The new service will launch on Nov. 10 and continue with daily flights between the airports through early May 2024, according to PBI. Flights will leave Westchester County Airport at 3 p.m. ET, while flights from Palm Beach will leave at 7 p.m. EST.
“We’re thrilled there will be another non-stop service option for passengers at PBI,” Director of Airports Laura Beebe said in a press release on Tuesday. “PBI has robust demand for air service to the New York Tri-State Area and we know many will take advantage of this new Delta flight."
The flights will offer an additional non-stop flight between Westchester, which is home to eight of the richest communities in the nation, and their winter hideaways in Palm Beach. Currently, Delta flights between the two airports include a layover in airports including the Atlanta International Airport or Detroit Metro Airport.
Palm Beach International is experiencing record passenger volumes, with more than 7.3 million people traveling through the aport over the last 12 months, Beebe said.
- DeSantis Accepts Fox News Debate Challenge From California Gov. Gavin Newsom
- Palm Beach Home Was Just Sold for Six Times Its Last Sale Price: $50 Million
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course Sign
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom to Investigate Florida Officials Over Migrant Flights
- New York Is Deploying Shark-Tracking Drones to Make Beaches Safer
- Serena Williams’ Daughter Has Adorable Reaction to Getting New ‘Little Mermaid’ Doll
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Peet’s Coffee Owner Gets Candid On Doing Business With RussiaBusiness
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Westworld-Featured Oceanfront Home Sales for $16.25 MillionBusiness
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- Amazon Relaunches Shipping Service That Competes With FedEx and UPSBusiness
- Ex-CNN Anchor Don Lemon Says Chris Licht’s Firing Makes Him Feel ‘Vindicated’Business
- How the Weight Loss Drug Frenzy in the US Keeps Interest Rates Low in DenmarkBusiness
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- Over 100,000 Toddler Towers Recalled Due to Risk of Falling OverBusiness
- WeWork Plans 1-for-40 Reverse Stock Split to Keep New York Stock Exchange ListingBusiness
- Zipadee Kids Recalls Children’s Bed Frames Due To Strangulation HazardsBusiness
- ‘The Nun’ Actress Bonnie Aarons Sues Warner Bros. for Allegedly Withholding Her Share of Merchandising RevenueEntertainment