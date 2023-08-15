Westchester Snowbirds Get New Palm Beach Non-Stop Flight for the Winter - The Messenger
Business.
Westchester Snowbirds Get New Palm Beach Non-Stop Flight for the Winter

The service will be added in November, just ahead of the cold winter months

Published |Updated
William Gavin
Delta Air Lines will add direct flights between Palm Beach, Florida, and White Plains, New York, in November. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

Delta Air Lines will begin offering direct flights between Palm Beach International Airport and New York suburb Westchester County in the fall, connecting two of the wealthiest parts of the U.S., according to PBI.

The new service will launch on Nov. 10 and continue with daily flights between the airports through early May 2024, according to PBI. Flights will leave Westchester County Airport at 3 p.m. ET, while flights from Palm Beach will leave at 7 p.m. EST.

“We’re thrilled there will be another non-stop service option for passengers at PBI,” Director of Airports Laura Beebe said in a press release on Tuesday. “PBI has robust demand for air service to the New York Tri-State Area and we know many will take advantage of this new Delta flight."

The flights will offer an additional non-stop flight between Westchester, which is home to eight of the richest communities in the nation, and their winter hideaways in Palm Beach. Currently, Delta flights between the two airports include a layover in airports including the Atlanta International Airport or Detroit Metro Airport.

Palm Beach International is experiencing record passenger volumes, with more than 7.3 million people traveling through the aport over the last 12 months, Beebe said.

