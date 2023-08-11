Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are On
About 90% of Wendy's locations are now open past midnight with some serving its famous Frosty until 4 a.m. or later
Wendy’s is making a push for the night owls, bar flies and shift workers, keeping up to 90% of its restaurants open until midnight or later — the same crowds Taco Bell has targeted for almost 20 years.
The recent move by the Ohio-based Frosty-maker puts it head-to-head with Taco Bell in catering to customers seeking to satisfy their late night munchies. The fast-Mexican restaurant chain launched its late-night campaign in 2006, keeping many locations open until 5 a.m. with some running 24 hours.
In May, Wendy's said it would expand advertising its late-night hours. It started extending hours past midnight at more locations this summer and will continue to do so at more restaurants throughout the year, a Wendy's spokesperson told The Messenger in an email Friday. While restaurants typically closed around 1 a.m. in 2022, some locations are now open as late as 4 a.m., according to store hours listed online.
The new push helped Wendy's generate double-digit sales growth for the company, with U.S. same-store sales increasing 4.9% in the second quarter. Taco Bell same-store sales at U.S. restaurants, meanwhile, only climbed 4%.
- Taco Bell Petitions to End ‘Taco Tuesday’ Trademark
- Taco Bell Sued Over Allegedly Skimping on Beef
- Taco Bell Liberates the Phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’
- Taco Bell’s $5 Million ‘Taco Tuesday’ Celebration
- Conan O’Brien Says NBC Execs Didn’t Let Him Call His Late-Night Show ‘Nighty Night’
- Mike Tindall Doesn’t Regret Late Night with Wife Zara Before Coronation
“It’s a strong category that’s been growing consistently for the last couple of years. And we’re well positioned to compete with made-to-order great food that can deliver on the promise each and every night,” CEO Todd A. Penegor told investors in a call Thursday.
Penegor said Wendy’s new late night operations especially helped its digital sales, which grew 11% from the prior quarter and a whopping 25% year-over-year. Digital sales include in-restaurant mobile orders and online deliveries.
“We saw a nice uptick on delivery with the late night,” said Penegor.
Still, Taco Bell cruised just ahead in digital sales, reporting 35% growth from the year-ago-period.
Overall, Wendy’s revenues climbed 4.4% in the second quarter to $561.6 million from the same period last year.
Updated 04:52 p.m. EST: This article was updated to reflect a statement from Wendy's.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business
- Consumers Feel Better About the Economy as Prices ModerateBusiness
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech