Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are On

Wendy’s is making a push for the night owls, bar flies and shift workers, keeping up to 90% of its restaurants open until midnight or later — the same crowds Taco Bell has targeted for almost 20 years.

The recent move by the Ohio-based Frosty-maker puts it head-to-head with Taco Bell in catering to customers seeking to satisfy their late night munchies. The fast-Mexican restaurant chain launched its late-night campaign in 2006, keeping many locations open until 5 a.m. with some running 24 hours.

In May, Wendy's said it would expand advertising its late-night hours. It started extending hours past midnight at more locations this summer and will continue to do so at more restaurants throughout the year, a Wendy's spokesperson told The Messenger in an email Friday. While restaurants typically closed around 1 a.m. in 2022, some locations are now open as late as 4 a.m., according to store hours listed online.

The new push helped Wendy's generate double-digit sales growth for the company, with U.S. same-store sales increasing 4.9% in the second quarter. Taco Bell same-store sales at U.S. restaurants, meanwhile, only climbed 4%.

Wendy's reported second quarter sales of $561.6 million, up 4.4% from the same time last year. Kena Betancur/Getty Images

“It’s a strong category that’s been growing consistently for the last couple of years. And we’re well positioned to compete with made-to-order great food that can deliver on the promise each and every night,” CEO Todd A. Penegor told investors in a call Thursday.

Penegor said Wendy’s new late night operations especially helped its digital sales, which grew 11% from the prior quarter and a whopping 25% year-over-year. Digital sales include in-restaurant mobile orders and online deliveries.

“We saw a nice uptick on delivery with the late night,” said Penegor.

Still, Taco Bell cruised just ahead in digital sales, reporting 35% growth from the year-ago-period.

Overall, Wendy’s revenues climbed 4.4% in the second quarter to $561.6 million from the same period last year.

Updated 04:52 p.m. EST: This article was updated to reflect a statement from Wendy's.