Wendy’s Raises Prices, Again
The chain raised prices 6% in the first half of the year, driven by higher prices for high-value items
Wendy’s raised its prices by 6% in the first half of this year, company officials said in an earnings call Wednesday.
The company's quarterly report made no mention of a price hike, but in an earnings call Wendy's executives told investors the increase was driven by higher menu prices for "high-value items." They did not say what items were included in that category.
This hike increase was still far smaller than the company's last one. According to menu prices analyzed by Pricelisto, Wendy's bumped its prices up by 35% between September 2021 and October 2022.
The fast-food chain also saw its labor costs rise, CFO Gunther Plosch told investors on an earnings call, although he not did say by how much.
- Apple Could Be Raising the Price of Its Best iPhones
- Fill ‘er Up? Gas Prices Are on the Rise Again
- Peacock Raises Subscription Price Amidst Hollywood Strikes
- Companies Keep Raising Prices on Consumer Goods, Even as They Pay Less for Raw Materials
- 92-Year-Old Wendy’s Employee Has No Plans to Quit: ‘I’m Going to Stay as Long as I Can’
- Coca-Cola Is Finished Raising Prices — For Now, Russia Exit Hurts Global Sales
Customers are still patronizing Wendy’s restaurants despite paying higher costs, he said. “We have seen no pushback from consumers,” Plosch said.
The chain’s patrons can expect to see costs stay mostly the same in 2023, he added. “There’s no additional pricing baked in for the rest of the year,” Plosch said.
Wendy’s had a solid second quarter, as total revenue rose 4.4% year over year to $561.1 million from last year's $537.8. Net income increased 23.7% year over year, too $59.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from $48.2 million in 2022. Operating profit rose 13.5% year over year to $109.3 million.
In a news release, the fast food chain said revenue growth was driven in part by higher per-customer spending.
Fast food chains in general are having a good year. McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International, which owns Burger King, Popeye’s, Firehouse Subs and Canadian coffee chain Tim Horton’s, both reported revenue growth.
And McDonald’s net income almost doubled to $2.31 billion in the quarter that ended June 30 compared to the same period a year ago.
Restaurant Brands International reported total revenue of $1.78 billion in the second quarter, compared to $1.64 billion in the second quarter of last year.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Jackie O’s Childhood Hamptons Home Sells for $52 MillionBusiness
- Fox’s Chief Legal Officer and Former Murdoch Confidant to Step DownBusiness
- IRS Mistook Thousands of Living Taxpayers for DeadBusiness
- The IRS Lost Millions of Tax Records, Some as Recent as 2019Business
- SEC Investigating Illumina Over Rushed $7.1 Billion Deal With Early Cancer Test MakerBusiness
- Health Data Company Sued After Russian Hackers Steal 1.7 Million People’s Medical RecordsBusiness
- Airlines Add Extra Flights to Evacuate Travelers From MauiBusiness
- Robinhood Triumphs Over Angry InvestorsBusiness
- Diamond Prices Are Falling — Does That Portend More Wedded Bliss?Business
- Wendy’s vs Taco Bell: The Late-Night Wars Are OnBusiness
- Medicare Likely To Negotiate Prices for These 10 DrugsBusiness
- Barry Sternlicht-Backed Cano Health Warns It Could Go Under, Shares Fall 70%Business