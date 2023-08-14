Wendy’s Goes After McDonald’s McMuffin - The Messenger
Business.
Wendy’s Goes After McDonald’s McMuffin

The new breakfast sandwich includes a fresh egg, American cheese, and Applewood Smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty

Laura Bratton
Wendy’s adds a new English Muffin Sandwich to its breakfast menu with the choice of bacon or sausage.Wendy's

Wendy’s is giving McDonald's McMuffins a run for their money.

The Ohio-based restaurant chain said Monday that it will begin serving English Muffin Sandwiches during breakfast hours later this month. The new menu item looks curiously similar to McDonald's Egg McMuffin, which has been served by the fast-food chain since 1971

"Fans asked and we answered. As breakfast boundary breakers, we're always looking to cook up new craveable breakfast offerings to add to our stacked breakfast lineup, and we have high standards for what ultimately makes it onto our menu" John Li, global vice president of culinary innovation, said in the company’s press release.

The new breakfast sandwiches include a “fresh-cracked egg,” American cheese, and a choice of daily cooked Applewood Smoked bacon or a grilled sausage patty. The bacon is cooked daily, "unlike the other guys," the company said.

Wendy’s sold a record amount of breakfast items during the second quarter and plans to achieve “significant growth” moving into the third quarter, CEO Todd Penegor told investors in a call last week.

“We still got a majority of our customers that have tried us at lunch or dinner that have not yet tried us for breakfast. So, that’s an opportunity at the restaurant level, as we continue to focus on breakfast,” said Penegor. 

The company is trying to capture the morning commuter and night owls. As Wendy’s looks to rival McDonald’s in early morning menu sales, it’s also eyeing Taco Bell’s late night customer base.

The restaurant chain started launching new breakfast menu items over the last several years. It announced its new breakfast croissants in 2021 and its Homestyle French Toast Sticks in 2022. Its Frosty Cream Cold Brew became available in July, and the English Muffin Sandwiches will be ready for order on Aug. 22.

Wendy’s revenues climbed 4.4% in the second quarter to $561.6 million from the same period last year, and U.S. same-store sales increased 4.9%.

